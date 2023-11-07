The Marvels Composer Laura Karpman on Bringing Ms. Marvel to the Movies

The Marvels is now on the way, and fans are eager to see its big-screen team-up between Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). There's definitely a lot of hype around Kamala's cinematic debut, after her Ms. Marvel Disney+ series brought some genuinely great character moments in 2022. In a recent interview with ComicBook.com, The Marvels and Ms. Marvel composer Laura Karpman spoke about interpreting Kamala's journey sonically for the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as onto the big screen.

"I think with Ms. Marvel, it was really important to represent her heritage, not always, but certainly a lot of the time. So I brought in fantastic musicians from Pakistan and from India to really collaborate with me on that, and to create those incredible sounds. And then that augmented and blended and exploded with your more traditional Marvel superhero. I think [that] was the right the right blend for that particular project."

"It's very, very important for a character like Kamala Khan not to be othered. So she needs her big grown superhero theme too, and it's her teenagerdom... and also where she comes from because that, you know, that plays an important part in the show. It's, it's something that's covered on camera. So the cosmic adventure then, it's a very different thing, but the same issue. What's the sound of space? What is space sound like? And I thought and did a lot of research into that, and so there are a lot of solutions, or at least my conception of, what space might be like, not having quite been there myself yet."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson.

Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Are you excited for The Marvels? What do you think of Karpman's new comments? Share your thoughts with us in the comments below!

The Marvels will be released exclusively in theaters on November 10th.