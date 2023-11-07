The Marvels Producer Speaks Out on Samuel L. Jackson's Nick Fury Return (Exclusive)

Samuel L. Jackson is having a big year in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. After a decade of playing Nick Fury, Jackson finally received his show in Secret Invasion, the spy thriller that dealt with a globe-spanning. Skrull-centric plot. Now, Fury will soon return in The Marvels, where he's found a home at the SABER station based in space. According to Marvel Studios producer Mary Livanos, Fury's return will provide "lightness" to the Captain Marvel sequel.

"What's great about Nick Fury when paired with Captain Marvel is that it brings out a lightness to him that we really only got to experience in that first Captain Marvel movie," Livanos tells us. "It's really their relationship that brings out a lot of fun in each other. He's great. He's wonderful."

Judging by those comments, The Marvels will be quite the tonal shift from Secret Invasion, a series that got very dark at times.

"Nick had a whole Skrull spy network because they could shape-shift and go places that people couldn't go," Jackson told Vanity Fair earlier this summer. "They kept their word. They worked for him, but he hasn't done what he said he was going to do. They want a home. They want to live. They want to live like they are. They want to live in their skin. They don't want to live in ours."

He added, "What he's not doing is calling in his super friends. So that's part of the whole dilemma, I mean, people want them and he's not bringing them."

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.