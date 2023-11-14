The Marvels Pokes Fun at SPOILER's Classic Superhero Costume

As long as there has been superhero stories, there has been discourse about those superheroes' costumes. That conversation has only evolved further as those characters have been adapted into other mediums — and especially as they have made their way into modern-day live-action. The Marvels, which arrived in theaters this past weekend, poked fun at that through one character's costume in an unexpected way. Spoilers for The Marvels below! Only look if you want to know!

The Marvels sees Carol Danvers / Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani), and Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris) partnering up, after their light-based powers accidentally become entangled. As the trio fights to reverse the switcheroo — and tries to corner Dar-Benn (Zawe Ashon) and stop her from destroying the fabric of reality — they go to the planet of Aladna, where they ask Prince Yan (Park Seo-joon) to help them get new costumes.

As the trio emerges in their supersuits, Monica's can be shown with massive wings of fabric attached — just like the costume she wears as Photon within the pages of Marvel Comics. Monica quickly takes issue with the wings, however, ripping them off to make her outfit a bit more practical in the field.

(Photo: Marvel Comics)

What's Next After The Marvels?

While a third Captain Marvel film has yet to be greenlit in any capacity, it's safe to assume that the stories of Carol, Monica, and Kamala will continue in some manner. Either way, the trio's relationship definitely sets a new status quo going forward.

"The first movie was so beautiful because you see this family that she's lost, and now in this movie, you kind of see how she's isolated herself from family," The Marvels director and co-writer Nia DaCosta recently explained to ComicBook.com. "But family is so important to help any of us get anything done and feel supported and [like we] can take on the world. I really wanted to be able to see that, and who she was, in this film."

What Is The Marvels About?

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels." The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury, Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton, Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson. Produced by Marvel Studios, The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

