The Marvels' Power Entangling, Explained

The Marvels sees Captain Marvel, Ms. Marvel, and Monica Rambeau's powers become entangled. Heres how that whole deal works. Early in The Marvels, Captain Marvel is called into duty by Nick Fury because there have been weird power surges near an alien planet. At the same time, Monica Rambeau investigates a similar power surge during a space walk. When both heroes touch the source of power at the same time, they swap places with Ms. Marvel because of their similar light-based powers. The villain of the movies wants to hack into the power source of "jump points"(the hexagon fast-travel network seen in Guardians and other Marvel movies.) to save the Kree homeward from the first film.

So, the heroes need to get the villain's bangle back before she crushes any more planets or tears a hole in the universe. The technological item, called a Quantum Band, that the villain has allows her to use the jump points to steal resources from single planets and annihilate them if left unchecked. Near the end of the film, as the crisis gets resolved, Ms. Marvel, Captain Marvel, and Monica Rambeau no longer have their powers linked. But, there is a bigger problem on the horizon as the fraying between their universe and others has only deepened as a result of the villain's plot.

the switching scenes in the marvels was so cool to watch esp when they learned how to work as a team and switch while using their powers ugh movie of the year pic.twitter.com/qF5uwbF6ZK — the marvels spoilers (@sl6shcr) November 10, 2023

How Does The Marvels Bring The Heroes Together?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

Bringing these three heroes was one of the big goals for The Marvels honestly. ComicBook.com had the pleasure of talking to director Nia DaCosta about pairing Captain Marvel with two other heroes. Disney+ fans already know about Monica Rambeau and Kamala Khan from WandaVision and Ms. Marvel. But, larger audiences might just be getting to know them. It feels like DaCosta was elated to bring these three women together for a big-screen adventure. The Marvels allows her the chance to deepen Captain Marvel's character by bouncing her off two people that really admire the Avenger.

"It was so important to me that we do that for her," DaCosta told us during our interview, which is easily accessible down below. "The first movie was so beautiful because you see this family that she's lost, and now in this movie, you kind of see how she's isolated herself from family. But family is so important to help any of us get anything done and feel supported and [like we] can take on the world. I really wanted to be able to see that, and who she was, in this film."

The Marvels Paves The Road Towards The Next Avengers Movie

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In The Marvels, which arrived in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

