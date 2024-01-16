The Marvels Fans Are Thirsting After X-Men's Beast

The Marvels is out on home video and X-Men fans are already fantasizing about Beast. Yes, Kelsey Grammer's beloved doctor Hank McCoy is in the MCU after the shocking revelation at the end of the Captain Marvel sequel. Monica Rambeau makes a big sacrifice to save the heroes and wakes up to see her dead mother and the X-Men's doctor watching over her. However, Maria Rambeau is Binary, an X-Men character in this parallel world. Her friend Beast makes a mention of a professor Charles Xavier while they're talking. So, it seems there will be more of Grammer's Marvel character going forward. Check out some of the reaction down below.

The Wrap spoke to the actor about making it to the MCU and what the future could hold. "It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to," Grammer told the publication. "I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way."

📸 | [HD] Look at Kelsey Grammer, Beast in the 'MARVELS'. pic.twitter.com/SaeqHOwwLs — Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) January 16, 2024

What Is The Marvels About?

(Photo: Marvel Studios)

In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."

The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.

Did you love seeing Beast? Check out the very normal responses down below!