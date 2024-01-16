The Marvels Fans Are Thirsting After X-Men's Beast
The Marvels comes come home and people love Beast.
The Marvels is out on home video and X-Men fans are already fantasizing about Beast. Yes, Kelsey Grammer's beloved doctor Hank McCoy is in the MCU after the shocking revelation at the end of the Captain Marvel sequel. Monica Rambeau makes a big sacrifice to save the heroes and wakes up to see her dead mother and the X-Men's doctor watching over her. However, Maria Rambeau is Binary, an X-Men character in this parallel world. Her friend Beast makes a mention of a professor Charles Xavier while they're talking. So, it seems there will be more of Grammer's Marvel character going forward. Check out some of the reaction down below.
The Wrap spoke to the actor about making it to the MCU and what the future could hold. "It is my hope that you will [see him again]. I can say with a certain amount of confidence that you will. I would love to," Grammer told the publication. "I've always wanted to play him again. I see him as an extraordinary character, a real character of gravitas and importance in our culture. I'm delighted Beast is back and hope he's back in a real way."
📸 | [HD] Look at Kelsey Grammer, Beast in the 'MARVELS'. pic.twitter.com/SaeqHOwwLs— Mutants Updates (@MutantsUpdate) January 16, 2024
What Is The Marvels About?
In The Marvels, which arrives in theaters on November 10th, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel (Brie Larson ) has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan, Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani ) aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris ). Together, this unlikely trio must team-up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as "The Marvels."
The Marvels will also see the franchise returns of Samuel L. Jackson as Nick Fury , Saagar Shaikh as Aamir Khan, Zenobia Shroff as Muneeba Khan, and Mohan Kapur as Yusuf Khan. New cast members include Zawe Ashton , Park Seo-joon, and Shamier Anderson . Produced by Marvel Studios , The Marvels is directed by Nia DaCosta with a script from DaCosta, Megan McDonnell, and Elissa Karasik.
Did you love seeing Beast? Check out the very normal responses down below!
Looking great
Seeing Kate bishop again was great to see— Anthony S (@StraderZane) January 16, 2024
The CGI on Beast look soo good on him https://t.co/te0CkTI9OX
Bring on Deadpool 3
Seriously that cgi beast is WAY too good for not be using again soon. Deadpool 3? https://t.co/L935IiJnt9— Blazecap(Echo era) (@Blazecap1203) January 16, 2024
Fine work
Yall gaslight us into thinking the CGI on Beast was bad cause damn thats impressive https://t.co/HESDOXhHaO— Bozzman (@Bozzman__) January 16, 2024
Good problem to have
This is a JK Simmons situation IMO. That design with Kelsey Grammer's voice is not something they'll be able to top in the MCU so why even try. You could keep him as the voie and let a younger actor do the motion capture. https://t.co/FbggNHdwGF— Daniel Richtman (@DanielRPK) January 16, 2024
If I speak...
…Is this a safe space? Because that Beast design… 😳 https://t.co/pvz80JW39N— Wynne Richport 🇵🇷🏳️🌈♑️ (@WynneRichport) January 16, 2024
Pace yourself
sweet lord in heaven above…. https://t.co/S4XiQWO4Yk— 𝙱𝚞𝚗𝚔𝚢™ (@LostArt_jpg) January 16, 2024
It's your right!
Beast looks good I don't care https://t.co/N859vlvFGK— Ultimate Kevykev2007 (@kevykev2007) January 16, 2024
He's back
my husband has arrived in 4K 🤭 https://t.co/68466ZyDhV pic.twitter.com/0kJDPT7YzF— Croc | 🦦 (@Croc_Block) January 16, 2024