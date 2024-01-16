The Bear Star Wants to Play Cyclops in the MCU's X-Men Reboot

The Bear is one of the hottest shows on television, with the series winning its fair share of awards during this year's awards season. With the eyes of Hollywood's biggest casting agents tracking the stars of the series, at least one actor from the show is hoping to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On the red carpet for this year's Emmys, Matty Matheson was asked what his dream gig was. For the celebrity chef, it's to appear in as many movies as possible.

"My dream is to act in a lot of movies, just act in everything. Maybe a couple Marvels and a couple Indiana Jones," Matheson told Variety after his newfound The Bear success. When asked which Marvel character he'd like to play, Matheson added, "Is the X-Men Marvel? Cyclops. Cyclops is cool."

#TheBear star Matty Matheson wants to play Cyclops in an X-Men movie | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV https://t.co/dY9Pcex2V0 pic.twitter.com/mafZRAQWnh — Variety (@Variety) January 15, 2024

Other than Wade Wilson (Ryan Reynolds) and Wolverine (Hugh Jackman), no other X-Men have been confirmed by Marvel Studios to appear in its efforts. The latest actor to play the character, Tye Sheridan, told us he'd absolutely return to reprise the role in the MCU should the circumstance be just right.

"I think it depends a lot on the circumstances and the situation, who's involved, and, but of course, I think that the X-Men stands for something that's really meaningful, you know? And, it's about, you know, it's largely about a group of people who haven't been accepted by society and I think that that still has a lot of resonance in our culture today, in society today and that was, for me, I think that's why we all love the X-Men," Sheridan told us in 2020.

He added, "They're cool movies and they have cool characters with super powers but also there are a lot of deeper themes and messages in that franchise that I really appreciate and respect. So as long as we were staying in that realm, you know, of course, I would be open to working and reprising my role further."

Deadpool 3 is set to hit theaters on July 26th.

