X-Men: Marvel Reveals New Details Around Relaunch

X-Men fans have their first clue as to the direction of the X-Men line following the end of the Krakoan era. Though announced last year, little has been revealed about the upcoming X-Men relaunch. The current X-Men line will end in May, with a final planned for June ahead of July's new beginning. While creative teams are still to be announced, along with the breadth and mission statement of the line, today's Women of Marvel one-shot confirms the first details about the X-Men's new status quo. Some spoilers for Women of Marvel #1 will follow in the remainder of the article.

Angélique Roché's Women of Marvel #1 introduction confirms that there will be at least two teams of X-Men in the new era. Rogue will lead one team, and Kate Pryde the other. While neither are usually the first mutants to come to mind when thinking about the X-Men's leadership (that's usually Cyclops and Storm, leaders of the classic teams up to the first big X-Men split into the Blue Team and Gold Team in the 1990s), both have leadership experience. Rogue led an unorthodox team of X-Men ahead of the Messiah Complex event and later led the Avengers' Unity Squad. Kate led the X-Men during the ResurrXion era and the Marauders during Krakoa's age.

The final story in the Women of Marvel anthology may also offer a glimpse at Rogue and Kate's respective team lineups. The story sees Madame Web getting a premonition of things to come. The visions include a shot of Rogue leading a team that includes Wolverine, Nightcrawler, and her husband, Gambit. Kate, meanwhile, is backed by Emma Frost, and some others who are too obscured to be identified. Interestingly, there's also a panel of Storm at a podium, suggesting she's giving a speech or holding a press conference, though she's not mentioned in the introduction.

With details like this beginning to make it to the public, and with solicitations releasing two months ahead of releases, it seems like it won't be long until we get the full story about the new era of the X-Men. Women of Marvel #1 is on sale now.

The X-Men Set for a Big Year in 2024

The X-Men's upcoming comics relaunch is one part of a busy year for Marvel's mutants across various media. X-Men '97 debuts in March, reviving the story of X-Men: The Animated Series, a touchstone for an entire generation of X-Men faithful. Marvel released the X-Men '97 trailer earlier this month.

The X-Men will also return to theaters in July in Deadpool & Wolverine, starring the title characters (played by Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman, respectively) and some other familiar faces. Marvel Studios released the first Deadpool & Wolverine trailer during the Super Bowl to record-breaking views.

The X-Men will also be a part of Marvel's new Ultimate Universe. Peach Momoko will take Marvel's mutants in a new direction in her new Ultimate X-Men series.