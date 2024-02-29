Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace Preview Teases a Problem With Her Powers (Exclusive)

Kamala Khan's powers are malfunctioning in a preview of her new Ms. Marvel series. It's been a whirlwind 12 months for Ms. Marvel. She heroically died in the pages of Amazing Spider-Man, but Marvel wasted no time in bringing her back to life while revealing she's secretly been a mutant this entire time. As a member of the X-Men, Kamala headlined a new miniseries titled Ms. Marvel: The Last Mutant, and following its conclusion Marvel announced her adventures would continue in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. With the first issue dropping next week, we have an exclusive look at what's in store for everyone's favorite new member of the X-Men.

ComicBook.com has an exclusive preview of Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 by Sabir Pirzada, Iman Vellani, Scott Godlewski, and Erick Arciniega. It reunites Pirzada and Vellani, the writers of Ms. Marvel: The Last Mutant. Of course, Iman Vellani is known for bringing Kamala Khan / Ms. Marvel to life in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, most notably in the Ms. Marvel Disney+ series and last year's The Marvels alongside Brie Larsen as Captain Marvel and Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau.

The preview features Ms. Marvel stopping an anti-mutant bigot. After the police take the criminal away, she waves goodbye to her police friend, Officer Ali, with an embiggened right hand. As the police car drives away, her large hand looks to explode. "Well, this better not become a problem," Ms. Marvel says. The conclusion of Ms. Marvel: The Last Mutant revealed new details about her mutant powers.

Ms. Marvel is both a mutant and Inhuman, but her mutant powers never manifested because she was first exposed to Terrigen Mist. However, her mutation still has the possibility of blossoming, but the unknown is whether it will function alongside Ms. Marvel's Inhuman powers, or replace them entirely. Emma Frost alluded to the choice being up to Ms. Marvel, but she isn't worrying about it for now. "If the mutation activates someday, I'll deal with it," Ms. Marvel said. "But I'm not going to risk erasing any other part of me."

What is Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace about?

Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace will see Kamala Khan continue to explore her mutant identity after she took down a Stark Sentinel and disrupted an Orchis operation singlehandedly. Now, Ms. Marvel returns to Jersey City to confront another Fall of X-related threat while dealing with being outed as a mutant. She will come into contact with more X-Men (and iconic X-Men villains), and reunite with some of her key supporting characters.

"It's been an absolute joy and privilege to get to co-write Ms. Marvel with Iman Vellani, who has proven beyond a shadow of a doubt that she is THE voice of Ms. Marvel on the page just as much as she is on the screen," Pirzada said. "We are excited to report that Kamala's mutant journey will continue on in Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace. It will be Kamala's most dangerous ride yet."

The exclusive preview of Ms. Marvel: Mutant Menace #1 is below. The issue goes on sale Wednesday, March 6th.