The Marvels Trailer Includes Perfect Clapback to Brie Larson Haters

When Captain Marvel was released in 2019, all the wrong parts of the internet launched a campaign saying Brie Larson to smile more. The movie itself went on to address it in a sequence when a bystander harasses Carol Danvers (Larson) to crack a smile. Now, the first teaser for The Marvels—the Captain Marvel sequel—has arrived, and it's not mincing its words.

After a quick moment between Nick Fury (Samuel L. Jackson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan (Iman Vellani) to open the film's first trailer, "Intergalactic" by Beastie Boys begins to play. In case you didn't know, one of the first lyrics of the songs is, "Well, now, don't you tell me to smile."

Larson herself addressed the controversy herself on the press tour for the first film, saying she hoped the scene in the film could be used as a learning moment for men watching.

"You're being let in. I'm sure you were probably like, 'People say that?!' Yeah, it happens," the actress shared with the male journalist. "This is part of why art depicting the female experience is so important because, on one hand, for women and girls, it allows us to go, 'Oh, I have that experience, too,' and for those that aren't in our bodies, can look at it and go, 'Wait, that happens to you? We've gotta do better.'"

What is The Marvels about?

In Marvel Studios' The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up to learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

The Marvels will debut exclusively in theaters on November 10th.