The Marvels: Teyonah Parris Returns As Monica Rambeau in New Trailer
The Marvels brings back Teyonah Parris' Monica Rambeau to team with Captain Marvel and Ms. Marvel. Fans got a lovely taste of this team-up during today's teaser trailer for the Marvel movie. In the MCU, we haven't seen Rambeau since the final minutes of WandaVision. People have been wondering what kind of secret mission the Captain has been on in space with Nick Fury. It seems like they've been getting S.A.B.E.R. rounded into shape. (Comics fans will note that this is the big-screen version of S.W.O.R.D.) But, seeing that new suit in motion and her dynamic with Carol Danvers adds some intrigue to a very fun trailer.
Earlier this year, The Marvels star explained how fans helped her reach this point at Essence Hollywood House. "I feel like it was the audience and the fans who did it in the first place," Parris said. "I had never heard of Monica Rambeau until people started tagging me on Twitter years ago saying you'd be adult Monica Rambeau. I'm like, Who's that? Because I wanted to be a superhero. 'Let me look her up,' and I looked her up and I'm like, 'Yes, I think so too.'"
She added, "So, when it actually happened and manifested itself, I've been stunned and shocked. And, the fans have been so supportive and so loving. And I feel like it's them who actually helped to bring my dream. And yeah, my visions to life."
