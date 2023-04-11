The Marvels Trailer Has Fans Celebrating Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel
The Marvels has a trailer at long last and Marvel fans are obsessed with Iman Vellani's performance. The Kamala Khan actress made quite an entrance on Disney+ last year. People saw how warm and inviting the entire cast was on the streaming service. But, things have kicked into overdrive with this new trailer. Ms. Marvel meets Nick Fury for the first time, and it's positively electric. Her reaction to Captain Marvel's pet might be worth the price of admission alone too. For all the various quibbles with Phase 4, the brightest star of those projects was probably Kamala Khan, and she's proving it right here.
Marvel has a brand-new description for Captain Marvel's big team-up this fall: "In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"
I love Iman Vellani. I just know she had the time of her life filming this movie. She’s just so funny as Kamala Khan. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/2e3NeK9U1x— alias (@itsjustanx) April 11, 2023
Iman Vellani is the best thing to happen to the MCU since Tom Holland and Robert Downy Jr. pic.twitter.com/9o3ogXkJ30— Caleb Williams (@KnightGambit) April 11, 2023
It’s incredible how good of a decision casting Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan was she’s just so fun to watch and is effortlessly dynamic ✨ https://t.co/NEJje83UiR— William Yu 유규호 (@its_willyu) April 11, 2023
2 things i liked here a lot:
- the premise of action scenes where they switch bodies throughout to switch powers
- iman vellani https://t.co/lSUnd5axEf— doctor idk (@bigmonkeong) April 11, 2023
My favorite part of the trailer. Iman Vellani as Ms. Marvel is one of the MCU best casting pic.twitter.com/yPJYj36Xjg— T'Challa Fan (@2TChalla2Stan) April 11, 2023
iman vellani you are my sister 🫶🏼 nothing will ever harm you as long as i am here! pic.twitter.com/5MrfxxMCIv— ridz (@filmkirbys) April 11, 2023
idc if ms marvel wasnt a movie iman vellani was the perfect casting https://t.co/HxZtTrF806 pic.twitter.com/G6MHb5oxpE— f4’s footstool✡︎ (@franklinsherald) April 3, 2023
Brie Larson, Iman Vellani and Teyonah Parris switching mid combat with Nia DaCosta directing. This is going to be a lot of funApril 11, 2023
Iman Vellani sold me. So in for more Ms. Marvel. Her enthusiasm is so infectious! https://t.co/kZiAukZ1zl— Jason Loo – TCAF #2072 (@Rebel_Loo) April 11, 2023