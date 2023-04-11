The Marvels Trailer Has Fans Celebrating Iman Vellani's Ms. Marvel

The Marvels has a trailer at long last and Marvel fans are obsessed with Iman Vellani's performance. The Kamala Khan actress made quite an entrance on Disney+ last year. People saw how warm and inviting the entire cast was on the streaming service. But, things have kicked into overdrive with this new trailer. Ms. Marvel meets Nick Fury for the first time, and it's positively electric. Her reaction to Captain Marvel's pet might be worth the price of admission alone too. For all the various quibbles with Phase 4, the brightest star of those projects was probably Kamala Khan, and she's proving it right here.

Marvel has a brand-new description for Captain Marvel's big team-up this fall: "In The Marvels, Carol Danvers aka Captain Marvel has reclaimed her identity from the tyrannical Kree and taken revenge on the Supreme Intelligence. But unintended consequences see Carol shouldering the burden of a destabilized universe. When her duties send her to an anomalous wormhole linked to a Kree revolutionary, her powers become entangled with that of Jersey City super-fan Kamala Khan, aka Ms. Marvel, and Carol's estranged niece, now S.A.B.E.R. astronaut Captain Monica Rambeau. Together, this unlikely trio must team up and learn to work in concert to save the universe as 'The Marvels.'"

I love Iman Vellani. I just know she had the time of her life filming this movie. She’s just so funny as Kamala Khan. #TheMarvels pic.twitter.com/2e3NeK9U1x — alias (@itsjustanx) April 11, 2023

Are you loving Ms. Marvel's part in the new trailer? Let us know down in the comments!