New The Matrix Resurrections Poster Released

With just over a month to go before the release of The Matrix Resurrections, studio Warner Bros. has largely kept a tight lid on the adventure, having only released one trailer to this point, though the studio has now released a new poster for the fourth film in the series which puts both fresh and familiar faces front and center. While the poster doesn’t reveal much in the way of new information about the film, it does offer us a good look at Keanu Reeves’ Neo sporting a look similar to that he had when he entered The Matrix back in the original trilogy. Check out the poster below before The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.

The film is described, “From visionary filmmaker Lana Wachowski comes The Matrix Resurrections, the long-awaited fourth film in the groundbreaking franchise that redefined a genre.The new film reunites original stars Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss in the iconic roles they made famous, Neo and Trinity.”

The film also stars Yahya Abdul-Mateen II (the Aquaman franchise) Jessica Henwick (TV’s Iron Fist, Star Wars: Episode VII – The Force Awakens), Jonathan Groff (Hamilton, TV’s Mindhunter), Neil Patrick Harris (Gone Girl), Priyanka Chopra Jonas (TV’s Quantico,), Christina Ricci (TV’s Escaping the Madhouse: The Nellie Bly Story, The Lizzie Borden Chronicles), Telma Hopkins (TV’s Dead to Me), Eréndira Ibarra (series Sense8, Ingobernable), Toby Onwumere (TV’s Empire), Max Riemelt (series Sense8), Brian J. Smith (series Sense8, Treadstone), and Jada Pinkett Smith (Angel Has Fallen, TV’s Gotham).

Back in 2003, The Matrix Revolutions seemingly brought an ending to the series, leaving many audiences surprised not only that we’d be getting a fourth film, but that it would also see the returns of so many original characters. Understandably, fans are wondering if this is the beginning of an all-new trilogy or merely an epilogue to the previous films, and while the filmmakers involved haven’t directly confirmed what the future will hold, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Chair and CEO Ann Sarnoff confirmed earlier this year, “Anytime Lana wants to make a movie, we’re all in.”

The Matrix Resurrections hits theaters and HBO Max on December 22nd.

