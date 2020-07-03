Mighty Ducks Trends as the Movie Launches on Disney+

It's been more than seven months since Disney+ first launched in the United States, and one of the most highly-requested titles has finally made its way to the streaming service. After spending some time on HBO Max, The Mighty Ducks is finally available on Disney+ alongside its fellow Disney live-action films. The beloved hockey film arrived on the service first thing Friday morning, in addition to movies like The Big Green, Ice Age: Collision Course, and Hamilton.

While the movie version of Hamilton is sure to be the talk of the town throughout this holiday weekend, The Mighty Ducks is already making some waves of its own, showing just how much love people still have for the film. Somehow, the 1992 movie has already become a trending topic on Twitter just a few hours after arriving on Disney+.

There are plenty of fans online simply sharing their excitement for the film's Disney+ debut. However, others are taking the opportunity to share things they love about The Mighty Ducks, rank the three movies in the franchise, or inform others that they can watch it on Disney+ right now.

The Ducks have flown together on Disney+, and nearly 30 years after its theatrical debut, the movie is once again getting peoples' attention.

If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.