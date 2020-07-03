Mighty Ducks Trends as the Movie Launches on Disney+
It's been more than seven months since Disney+ first launched in the United States, and one of the most highly-requested titles has finally made its way to the streaming service. After spending some time on HBO Max, The Mighty Ducks is finally available on Disney+ alongside its fellow Disney live-action films. The beloved hockey film arrived on the service first thing Friday morning, in addition to movies like The Big Green, Ice Age: Collision Course, and Hamilton.
While the movie version of Hamilton is sure to be the talk of the town throughout this holiday weekend, The Mighty Ducks is already making some waves of its own, showing just how much love people still have for the film. Somehow, the 1992 movie has already become a trending topic on Twitter just a few hours after arriving on Disney+.
There are plenty of fans online simply sharing their excitement for the film's Disney+ debut. However, others are taking the opportunity to share things they love about The Mighty Ducks, rank the three movies in the franchise, or inform others that they can watch it on Disney+ right now.
The Ducks have flown together on Disney+, and nearly 30 years after its theatrical debut, the movie is once again getting peoples' attention.
Abundance of Riches
Obviously Hamilton is the biggest news, but Disney+ now has The Mighty Ducks AND The Big Green?! An abundance of riches. pic.twitter.com/HA3lIV45Y8— Marie (@handbagbaby) July 3, 2020
Finally
Oh my god, finally.... The Mighty Ducks pic.twitter.com/4ylGKBAokl— a l l i s ♡ n (@honeyallison_) July 3, 2020
What I'll Be Watching
Not sure why the Mighty Ducks is trending but I guess I know what I'll be watching today. pic.twitter.com/sOWY2NKZJW— 𝙆𝙀𝙂 ➐ (@_KEG_) July 3, 2020
Making Dreams Come True
Hamilton, Mighty Ducks, and While You Were Sleeping?!?! Disney+ is really out here making dreams come true, huh? pic.twitter.com/Mg6ufqs1mJ— Courtney “Please Just Wear a F*cking Mask” Garbera (@coco_blinks) July 3, 2020
Greatest Movie Villain
The Mighty Ducks are trending. Two main thoughts.
1) D2: #TheMightyDucks was better than the first one
2) the greatest villain in ANY movie EVER was the Icelandic Hockey team in D2
Come @ me@Disney pic.twitter.com/DVyXoWE3Af— Chow (@SimplyChow) July 3, 2020
Always Binge It
Mighty Ducks is still one of the best series of movies to me 🔥 idc how old i get I’ll always binge watch it pic.twitter.com/9bARjxtBde— ᴴᵁˢᵀᴸᴱ ᵂᴱˢᵀᴮᴿᴼᴼᴷ (@RedEyedHustla) July 3, 2020
D2 > Mighty Ducks
I’m sorry, but “D2: The Mighty Ducks” is better than the original Mighty Ducks movie.— Chris Cauley (@chriscauley) July 3, 2020
Ducks Fly Together
Ah shit yes the Mighty Ducks are trending and never forget DUCKS FLY TOGETHER 🤘🏻quack pic.twitter.com/gsLRsyIfbb— Kate 🦎 (@Margarita890) July 3, 2020
Ducks Ranking
Mighty ducks movies in order
1. D2
2. The original
3. D3 (last but still underrated)
I didn’t understand D3 until I got to HS and the thought that Banks turned down varsity as a freshman to play with his boys became so wild to me 😭 pic.twitter.com/GV5vIFCBi1— Allen Stiles (@The_StilesFiles) July 3, 2020
Most Exciting Thing to Happen to Disney+
I’ve been wondering why everyone thinks Disney+ is going to crash on Friday, but now I get it. The Mighty Ducks hits the platform Friday! This is the most exciting thing to happen on Disney+ and may be the most exciting for years to come. pic.twitter.com/nDXqL2HRlB— Uncle Maui 🇺🇸 (@UncleMaui) July 2, 2020
