Broken Lizard Reveals How Super Troopers Franchise Can Keep Going After 3 [EXCLUSIVE]

The crew of for another hilarious adventure in Super Troopers 3, though this time around they aren’t just up to the usual trooper hijinks. That’s because the new film centers around Farva’s engagement to Thorny’s sister, and Thorny is the last person who wants to see that succeed. That premise showcases the evergreen nature of the franchise, and when ComicBook spoke to Jay Chandrasekhar, Paul Soter, Kevin Heffernan, Erik Stolhanske, and Steve Lemme about more sequels, they highlighted that element as the key to future stories.

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When asked if this was a trilogy or if more films were possible, Chandrasekhar said, “I think it could always be possible. I mean, NYPD Blue had 200 episodes of their cop show, and Police Academy did 11 of them, I believe, so you know, if this movie does well financially, then the fourth one is in play.”

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How Super Troopers 3 Establishes The Blueprint For More Sequels

The original Super Troopers became a classic for a variety of reasons, but one of the film’s strongest elements is the interactions between the main characters. The constant jokes and wisecracks they make at each other’s expense make for some of the most quotable lmoments, especially when Farva is involved.

That core element isn’t necessarily just tied to the trooper shenanigans from the first two movies, and this chaos at a wedding approach shows that you can pretty much do anything with this group as long as they are intact.

“I think what’s nice is the premise of the third, kind of getting away a bit from the first two. There’s still crime. There’s still shenanigans on the road, but this wedding concept really pulls everybody out of what we were doing in the first two, and demonstrates like, okay, at this point it’s just about these guys. We know these guys, we love them, they’re funny. You can take them and put them over here, it’s a wedding,” Soter said.

“You can put them in more situational scenarios, so I think it feels like, okay, yeah, you could do more of these movies and it wouldn’t feel like we were going back to the well. It would be like, okay, now the boys do this. Now the boys do that,” Soter said.

The other critical member of the crew is Brian Cox, who once again returned as Captain O’Hagan in Super Troopers 3. Cox has never been in more demand thanks to Succession, and at one point Heffernan wasn’t sure they could even get him.

“He’s famous, that guy’s famous, and he makes a lot of money now, so we didn’t think we were going to get him. I think it’s a testament to how much he likes us, right, because we got him to come back and do this movie again,” Heffernan said. When asked what Cox likely thought of the script, Heffernan said, “He may have, but I don’t think he read the script. I think he just showed up.”

Super Troopers 3 is in theaters now.