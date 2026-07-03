5 Excellent War Movies That Aren’t About World War 1 or 2

There are very few genres that blend action and drama as perfectly as war movies. Over the years, there have been many excellent movies that depict the horrors of war, usually offering a fictional or semi-fictional insight into real-world historical conflicts that make up some of the darkest moments in human history. Many of the best war movies have become iconic in their own right, and celebrated as true classics of the genre. It often seems that most war movies tend to focus on two specific conflicts, though: World War 1 and World War 2. As two of the biggest and most bloody wars ever fought, their potential for dramatic and emotional stories is obvious.

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However, not all great war movies follow that pattern. Over the years, there have been a number of incredible war movies that focus on different conflicts. While the general idea of following soldiers as they attempt to reconcile the brutality of war against their own human nature remains intact, the following movies prove that the genre has many excellent movies that aren’t set during World War 1 or 2.

5) Gettysburg (1993)

The American Civil War is by far one of the most tragic conflicts in American history. The hostilities between the Union and the Confederacy involved many bloody battles, but few as famous for their historical importance as the Battle of Gettysburg. 1993’s Gettysburg, adapted from Michael Shaara’s 1974 novel The Killer Angels, chronicles the titular battle, with its characters brought to life by an ensemble cast featuring several actors of note.

Though it was originally filmed as a miniseries, Gettysburg actually received a limited theatrical release from New Line Cinema, making it the longest film released theatrically by a major studio in the US. At four hours and 14 minutes long, Gettysburg is a sprawling epic that communicates the scope and historical weight of the battle in question, and managed to impress critics upon release. For those interested in that particularly bloody period of American history, or anyone who enjoys war films in general, Gettysburg is an excellent watch, provided you have enough time to watch it from beginning to end.

4) Platoon (1986)

Outside of World War 1 and 2, the Vietnam War is one of the best-represented conflicts in Hollywood. While there have been many great movies following soldiers in the Vietnam War, one of the best of all is Oliver Stone’s 1986 epic Platoon. Boasting a staggering cast of Hollywood superstars, Platoon is much more than just a war movie to watch on Memorial Day: it’s a harrowing look at the ordeal of unprepared soldiers fighting a seemingly unwinnable war.

Starring Charlie Sheen, Willem Dafoe, and Tom Berenger, Platoon also features numerous high-profile stars in supporting roles. The movie’s staunch anti-war sentiment is evident in its deeply emotional dramatic scenes, with instances of heartbreaking loss giving it a tragic air despite the heavy action it depicts. Platoon is an utterly exceptional war movie from one of the most underrated directors of its era, and though it doesn’t focus on either of the World Wars, it manages to perfectly convey the horrors of human conflict.

3) Jarhead (2005)

Jarhead is adapted from the memoir of the same name by Anthony Swofford, telling the story of his military service in the United States Marine Corps during the Persian Gulf War. Part of a wave of more modern war movies, Jarhead examined its central conflict through the perspective of the boots on the ground, focusing on the lives of average soldiers deployed to Saudi Arabian as part of Operation Desert Shield. Starring Jake Gyllenhaal as Swofford, Jarhead also features Jamie Foxx, Peter Sarsgaard, Lucas Black, and Chris Cooper, and was directed by Sam Mendes.

Jarhead is a great war movie that might have flopped at the box office, but has since been more favorably reappraised after its initial mixed reviews, and is often considered one of the better war movies of the 2000s. Though its focus is on the characters themselves rather than the conflict or the divisive politics behind it, Jarhead manages to deliver a thought-provoking glimpse into modern military service. It’s an excellent war movie that didn’t need to focus on history’s biggest ever conflicts in order to get its point across.

2) Black Hawk Down (2001)

There have been many great military movies over the years, but not many were able to capture audiences in the way Black Hawk Down was able to do. Ridley Scott’s 2001 movie was based on the 1999 non-fiction book of the same name. Being based on a true story that took place during a well-publicized conflict only two years prior to its release helped Black Hawk Down strike a chord with audiences all over the world. Its incredible ensemble cast led by Josh Hartnett, Eric Bana, and Ewan McGregor helped to make it a truly exceptional piece of cinema.

It’s a war movie that perfectly communicates the high-stakes pressure faced by those in warzones, as well as the brotherly bond between soldiers that often results in both heroism and tragedy. With exceptional performances from its stellar cast, Black Hawk Down earned major critical praise. Despite not being set during either of the world’s biggest major conflicts, Black Hawk Down still managed to capture the attention of audiences around the world due to its unparalleled war movie drama.

1) Apocalypse Now (1979)

There were only a handful of movies that broke Generation X, and Apocalypse Now is undoubtedly one of them. Francis Ford Coppola’s 1979 psychological epic war movie took inspiration from Joseph Conrad’s 1899 novella Heart of Darkness, but changed its setting to depict the far more relevant Vietnam War. The result was a movie that has come to be considered one of the greatest war films ever made.

Its story follows a mission led by Martin Sheen’s Captain Willard to traverse a river passage from South Vietnam into Cambodia in order to assassinate a rogue Special Forces officer named Colonel Kurtz. Marlon Brando’s turn as Kurtz is one of the most famous aspects of the movie, but its excellent supporting cast and harrowing depiction of the violence of war are equally well-known. There are very few elements of Apocalypse Now that aren’t considered iconic, and it is known as one of the best war movies of all time, despite not being set during either World War I or World War II.

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