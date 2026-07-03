Disney Reveals Teaser for New The Nightmare Before Christmas Sequel (& It’s Releasing Next Week)

Tim Burton’s The Nightmare Before Christmas has become one of the most unlikely classics in Disney’s library of films. A perfect showcase of the filmmaker’s mix of Gothic style and childlike wonder, it introduced some classic characters into the mythological ranks, starting with Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town.

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Of course, director Henry Selick and his team expanded that concept into an entire world of lore, populated with characters that have become icons. The Nightmare Before Christmas has become a cultural staple, shown every fall season as we enter the stretch between Halloween and Christmas. Now, the lore is expanding again, thanks to the conclusion of a bestselling spinoff that thrusts one of the most popular characters in The Nightmare Before Christmas into the spotlight. And it’s being released next week.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Sally’s Epic Story Reaches Its Conclusion

On July 7th, fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be able to dive into Shadow Over the Pumpkin Queen, the third installment of the “Pumpkin Queen” series, which stars Sally, the rag doll brought to life by Doctor Finklestein, and became the Pumpkin Queen to Jack Skellington’s Pumpkin King. Sally was then given a sequel series of novels, starting with Long Live the Pumpkin Queen (by Shea Ernshaw) in 2022, followed by Hour of the Pumpkin Queen (by Megan Shepherd, Regina Choi and Olga T.) in 2025. The books follow Sally adjusting to her new role as Pumpkin Queen and trying to shed any echoes of her old life as Dr. Finklestein’s captive. The first book saw Sally discover a new realm called Dream Town, which came with its own kind of threats; the second book saw her stumble into Time Town, where she had to unravel a time travel mystery to get back home.

Shadow Over the Pumpkin Queen (Megan Shepherd once again) will see Sally, Jack, Halloween Town, and their Hinterlands allies attacked by the dark prince of Shadow Town, who abducts several citizens, including Jack. Sally must go on a quest, hopping through new realms to make a rescue and protect her homeland. There are also teases of some game-changing twist reveals coming along the way.

Disney Books

The series comes by way of Disney Publishing, which is creating a pipeline between the content that kids and young adults consume on Disney+ and elsewhere and the world of literature and the practice of reading. No doubt some adult fans of The Nightmare Before Christmas will be jumping in to finish the trilogy, as well.

The Nightmare Before Christmas: Shadow Over the Pumpkin Queen will be released on July 7th. Talk all things fandom on the ComicBook Forum!