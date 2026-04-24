Captain America’s Record-Breaking Auction Sale Shows Why Marvel Was Always Going to Bring Chris Evans Back

Marvel continues to prove that the legacy of the Marvel Cinematic Universe is literally worth its weight in gold, thanks to yet another successful auction. This time, the memorabilia in question is an iconic piece tied to Chris Evans’ Captain America, which has sold for a record price. If nothing else, it proves that Evans’ Cap is still a major pop-culture icon, and that there are a lot of fans (and apparently rich investors) who have a deep attachment to him.

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The timing also couldn’t be better to start collecting any and all MCU Captain America memorabilia: the value of it will probably jump when Chris Evans makes a return as Steve Rogers in Avengers: Doomsday, and it already looks like savvy collectors are making moves before that happens.

Screen-Used Captain America Shield Sells For Record Price At Auction

Marvel Studios

A “hero-prop” shield used onscreen by Chris Evans’ Captain America sold for $259,540 at Hake’s Auctions in York, Pennsylvania, on November 3, 2025. The bidding started at $20,000 and “attracted 17 bids before selling to its new owner, Wilmot ‘Wil’ Creasy,” who is a professional, a “commercial analyst with Creasy Group, a business in Western Australia focused on mining and metals exploration and investment.”

The prop shield was used in Avengers: Endgame and was built by senior prop master Russell Bobbitt. It was the shield used in the close-up scenes of Evans’ Captain America, hence the mint condition of the prop, which was kept pristine and clean to create the look of the iconic Vibranium disc. Other prop shields are used in action or stunt sequences so they can sustain damage, while shields like the one sold were saved for the detailed close-up shots. That means that it will be viewed as even more valuable: there are iconic images of Evans as Cap, holding the shield, going into the final battle against Thanos. Then again, later, as Steve Rogers (now an old man) passes the shield on to his successor, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Those are some of the most iconic and celebrated moments in the MCU, and having the Captain America shield featured in those scenes is definitely a worthy endeavor.

The shield had previously been donated to the Sand Sister Lost Angeles Inc. nonprofit for youth empowerment by Marvel Studios executive vice president Victoria Alonso in a 2020 charity raffle, where it raised $155,801. Hake’s president, Alex Winter, gave a statement after the auction, highlighting the record-breaking sale and the process they chose to get it there.

“This was one of those rare times when we did not assign a pre-auction estimate. We knew the collectors would have the final say and didn’t want to cast any expectations, but we also knew the potential for something special was definitely there,” Winter explained. “And that is what happened – a new world auction record for any Marvel movie prop was set. It’s one of the most amazing pieces Hake’s has ever offered in its 54-year history, and that is saying something considering the millions of items we have handled.”

“From the moment we had the shield in-hand, we promoted it everywhere, culminating with its in-person appearance at the Baltimore Comic Con, where it was the star of the show,” he continued. “From the day it went online, bids started coming in, but it was on the final day that it jumped some $150,000 before closing at the record price. The term ‘museum quality’ is sometimes overused, but in this case, it is well deserved.”

Chris Evans Is Too Valuable to Leave the MCU

If this auction doesn’t spell it out for you: Chris Evans’ Captain America is still a high-value player in the MCU franchise, over half a decade after he left the franchise. If you were ever skeptical that Marvel Studios was going to bring him back for Avengers: Doomsday, you should not have been. Evans is coming back for the exact same reason Robert Downey Jr. is being brought back (albeit as Doctor Doom): The MCU hasn’t been able to create new reliable cash cows for the franchise since Evans and Downey stepped away. Tom Holland’s Spider-Man is the only real merchandising win the MCU has had in recent years; Moon Knight, Ms. Marvel, Namor, The Eternals, Hawkeye (Kate Bishop), Wiccan, Shang-Chi, Daredevil, and She-Hulk? Not so much.

Evans’ Cap is still clearly a major icon, and Marvel Studios needed him back to make Avengers: Doomsday the true event that it needs to be. Hype about Evans and Cap could start surging before Doomsday arrives, if the Endgame re-release adds new footage of Steve Rogers, which helps set up the events of Doomsday.

You can check out the list of auction items over at Hake’s; Avengers: Endgame will be released in theaters before Avengers: Doomsday is released in theaters on December 18th. Discuss all things MCU with us on the ComicBook Forum!