The New Mutants: First Official Clip Released at Comic-Con 2020

Who knows when we'll actually get to see The New Mutants in its entirety, but until that day arrives, we've at least got some footage from the film to help keep us occupied. The cast and director of The New Mutants took the (virtual) stage on Thursday afternoon for the film's official Comic-Con@Home panel. To kick off the presentation, which was pre-recorded over Zoom since this year's Comic-Con isn't happening in person, the group shared about three-and-a-half minutes of new footage from the film. You can check it out in the video above! The footage begins at around the 24:27 mark.

The New Mutants has been on the verge of releasing for the past two years, but unforeseen circumstances continue getting in the way, keeping it out of theaters. The initial delay in its release date was a decision made by 20th Century Fox, which was rumored to have been for some significant reshoots. This led many to believe that the final product was troubled, but the trailers and photos we've seen so far in 2020 have helped to calm a lot of those concerns.

After Disney purchased Fox, the House of Mouse gave The New Mutants an April 2020 release date, which was eventually scrapped due to the coronavirus pandemic. Disney eventually pushed the film to August 28th. While that remains the current release date, the uncertainty of the pandemic has cast doubt on those plans. We're just over a month away and theaters aren't likely opening their doors any time soon.

The New Mutants is directed by Josh Boone and stars Anya Taylor-Joy, Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Blu Hunt, Henry Zaga, and Alice Braga.

The film was originally produced by Fox, making it the last X-Men movie of its kind. Once Disney purchased Fox, it gained back the rights to all of the X-Men characters. That means that the next time you see any X-Men on-screen, it will likely be within the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The Deadpool movies may still stand on their own, given their R-rating, but Marvel has yet to announce any plans for those characters.

