The New Mutants Photos Reveal First Look at Cecilia Reyes' Powers

New images from the still unreleased The New Mutants debuted in the latest issue of Cinefex magazine. The images include new looks at the mysterious villains, Magik and Mirage standing against the Demon Bear, and the hell dimension of Limbo. Another photo offers our first glimpse at Dr. Cecilia Reyes using her mutant power. In the comics, the doctor is able to generate force fields. In the film, her powers work similarly. Here she seems to be using her force fields to hold the New Mutants in place. You can take a look at the new photo for yourself below.

The film is inspired by the classic comic book story "The Demon Bears Saga" by Chris Claremont and Bill Sienkiewicz. In the story, the spectral beast that's haunted Danielle "Mirage" Moonstar for years finally catches up to her. The New Mutants come together to defend their friend.

"We've changed stuff, we've really taken the characters we love from the comics and put them into our version of the movie because, if you just did it, it’d just be another X-Men movie," director Josh Boone said in an interview. "I just knew we always wanted to do the Demon Bear story, Knate [Lee] and I, my co-writer... And when we went to go tell Fox we wanted to do this movie, we made them a comic book, it was like a PDF that pitched them kind of a trilogy of films, each one's its own unique kind of horror movie, the first one's a supernatural horror movie."

(Photo: 20th Century Studidos)

In 2016, The New Mutants Boone went further into the process of how he pitched The New Mutants as a trilogy beginning with “The Demon Bear Saga.” He said, “After I made The Fault in Our Stars, we made Fox a comic book. It walked them through a trilogy of New Mutants films that would build on each other. We used this program called Comic Life, and took all the images we had loved from the series and strung them together to show them the movie we wanted to do. We brought it to [producer] Simon [Kinberg] and he really liked it. We’ve been going for the past year and a half to get it ready, and I’m about to go location scout and we have a release date now.

“We had loved this X-Men spinoff, The New Mutants. We had loved Bill Sienkiewicz’s run with Chris Claremont that had Demon Bear. It was really dark, interesting, and different from the typical X-Men stories that we had read.”

