The Next James Bond Actor’s 2 Qualifications Officially Revealed (& 1 Rules Henry Cavill Out)

The hunt for the next James Bond is on, and there are several actors being rumored for the role. Many of the names floated around are younger stars, although there are also fans who want to see favorites like Henry Cavill get a chance for the role. With Amazon acquiring the property, the new James Bond is likely to look nothing like the past versions, which included names like Sean Connery, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan, and Daniel Craig. From the sound of it, Amazon will try something different with the next 007, and there are rules in place that limit who can audition for the role.

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According to Variety, there are two things that the next James Bond actor needs to qualify for the role. Casting director Nina Gold said that the first qualification is that the actor has to “ooze sex appeal” and also be young enough to play him for as many as four or more films.

What Does This Mean for James Bond?

Image Courtesy of Black Bear Pictures

This rules out Henry Cavill, who has the sex appeal, but is already 43 years old. Daniel Craig was 38 when he got the role of James Bond and appeared in five movies, ending when he was 53. Pierce Brosnan was 42 and managed to appear in four movies, with the last coming when he was 49. If Cavill took on the role, he would be 44 or 45 when the first movie comes out, and that would make him well into his 50s by the time the fourth movie arrived, which likely means the producers will be looking for someone younger, likely a person in their early to mid-30s, even younger than Craig was when he signed on for the role of 007.

Several names have been floated around as being of interest for the James Bond role. These include Oscar-nominated Jacob Elordi (Frankenstein), Aaron Taylor-Johnson (Godzilla), and Callum Turner (Eternity). Cosmo Jarvis (Shōgun, Warfare) has also been mentioned, although his reps said he is not in contention. Elordi is 28, Taylor-Johnson is 35, Turner is 36, and Jarvis is also 36.

In related news, Variety also reported that Tom Francis has auditioned to become the next 007. Francis is only 26. The actor is best known for his starring role opposite Nicole Scherzinger in Jamie Lloyd’s revival of Sunset Boulevard, for which he won an Olivier Award. While his career has almost exclusively been in stage productions, he is one of several people who have thrown their name in for the role of James Bond. Francis’s only major movie appearance was in the 2025 George Clooney film Jay Kelly. The actor also appeared as Clayton in You Season 5 on Netflix.

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