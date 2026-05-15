James Bond 26: Next 007 Actor Gets Biggest, Most Official Update Yet From Amazon After 5 Years

Daniel Craig’s run as James Bond came to an end five years ago with the release of No Time to Die. Since then, Bond 26 has slowly but surely started to come together. After Amazon assumed full creative control of the long-running franchise, Oscar nominee Denis Villeneuve was hired as director and Steven Knight came onboard to write the script. One detail that’s still unknown is who will be the next actor to play James Bond. Villeneuve has been busy with this December’s Dune: Part Three, pushing that casting search to the back burner for the time being. But now, it looks like some meaningful steps are being taken.

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Amazon MGM Studios issued a statement saying, “The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right.” According to Variety, the studio has tapped veteran casting director Nina Gold for this all-important task. Gold’s previous credits include Game of Thrones and all three installments of the Star Wars sequel trilogy.

When Will the Next James Bond Actor Be Announced?

As of this writing, James Bond 26 does not have a scheduled release date. Odds are, Amazon would prefer the film to come out sooner or later, but it’s smart the studio isn’t backing the creative team into a corner by locking in a specific date on the calendar. Finding the next James Bond is a monumental undertaking, and everyone involved should take all the time they need. It wouldn’t be surprising if the filmmakers looked at literally thousands of actors in their quest to find the right one for the job. There’s been no shortage of rumors, but there will certainly be unknowns who audition as well.

Dune: Part Three is still several months away from its premiere, and Villeneuve will likely need to take part in promotional efforts later in the year. That could momentarily pull him away from Bond 26 pre-production. It’s plausible the filmmakers are getting a jump start on the process now before Villeneuve will once again be busy with Dune obligations. Then, they can resume work in full after Dune: Part Three has been released. With all that in mind, fans might have to wait until 2027 to learn who the new Bond is. Theoretically, that could allow the film to start production next year and debut in 2028. Amazon knows patience is key here, but they didn’t negotiate control from the Broccolis to keep 007 on the shelf.

Regardless of how long it takes to find the next Bond, things should be in excellent hands with Gold leading the search. She was one of the nominees for the inaugural Best Casting Oscar and has plenty of experience. Her work in Star Wars is highly encouraging here. Gold helped identify newcomers like Daisy Ridley and John Boyega, who became highlights of those films. While fans have their more high-profile dream casting picks, it wouldn’t be a shock if the role went to an unknown who could disappear into the part more easily. Gold will surely leave no stone unturned.

Of course, James Bond isn’t the only notable role that will need to be cast in Bond 26. The franchise is famous for its collection of supporting characters, including M, Moneypenny, and Q. Plus, there will need to be a villain and the latest variation of the Bond Girl as well. It would probably be smart to wait until the new Bond is locked in before casting those other parts. That way, actors would be able to record chemistry reads with the new Bond actor to ensure all the pieces fit together perfectly. Once the 007 domino finally falls, expect Villeneuve and Co. to really hit the ground running.

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