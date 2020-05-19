Netflix's The Old Guard Starring Charlize Theron Reveals First Poster, Announces Trailer and Release Date

✖

Director Gina Prince-Bythewood has released the poster for her upcoming Netflix film The Old Guard. Along with the poster, Prince-Bythewood also revealed that the film's first trailer will debut on Thursday and the movie will release on July 10th. The movie is an adaptation of the Image Comics series by writer Greg Rucka and artist Leandro Fernández. The film stars Charlize Theron, KiKi Layne, Marwan Kenzari, Matthias Schoenaerts, and Chiwetel Ejiofor. The story focuses on a group of immortals who work as mercenaries. Their latest mission is to make contact with another like them who has recently awakened to their immortal potential.

Rucka and Fernández created The Old Guard in 2017. Skydance Media picked up the rights to The Old Guard in March 2017, days after the second issue of the series went on sale. Prince-Bythewood signed onto the project in July 2018. The comic returned for its second series, The Old Guard: Force Multiplied, in December 2019. The series tells the story of Andy, a woman who is one of a handful of humans who cannot die, right up until they do. Though impervious to most fatal wounds, Andy knows that at some point, death will come for her and the others like her. She also knows there will be no warning and no explanation for why that particular arrow, sword, or bullet ended them when all the others failed.

(Photo: Netflix)

Charlize Theron plays Andy, who has been around for generations. She feels a call towards others of her kind, most of whom have grown jaded and tired of eternal life. Together, they work as a small mercenary group. They’ve managed to keep their existence a secret for ages, but the new technology of the information age poses a new threat to their secrecy.

Netflix's official synopsis for the films says, "Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (Kiki Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (LOVE & BASKETBALL, BEYOND THE LIGHTS), THE OLD GUARD is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.