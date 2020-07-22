The Old Guard: Charlize Theron Confirms Cast Hopes to Make a Sequel

✖

The Old Guard is on pace to be one of the biggest movies to ever hit Netflix. Because of the popularity, one would think it's a no-brainer for the streaming giant to pull the trigger on another entry in the comic book franchise, right? According to the movie's lead, they're simply waiting for the go-ahead before starting development on another movie based on the comic series from Greg Rucka and Leandro Fernandez. In a recent chat with Variety, Charlize Theron says she and the rest of the cast are on board for another flick in the series, though they'd all prefer a quick rest before jumping back in.

"We’re still pushing this one out,” Theron told Variety's Marc Malkin. “Let’s have a little resting period, but just given the fact that all of us really want to do it, I’m sure when it’s the right time, we’ll start the conversation.”

In its first week on Netflix, The Old Guard has tallied at least 72 million views. "The Old Guard is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list," Netflix shared on Twitter. "The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks!"

THE OLD GUARD is breaking records! The Charlize Theron blockbuster is already among the top 10 most popular Netflix films ever — and Gina Prince-Bythewood is the first Black female director on the list. The film is currently on track to reach 72M households in its first 4 weeks! pic.twitter.com/pM8vOTNa6m — NetflixFilm (@NetflixFilm) July 18, 2020

For the uninitiated, the full Old Guard synopsis can be found below.

"Led by a warrior named Andy (Charlize Theron), a covert group of tight-knit mercenaries with a mysterious inability to die have fought to protect the mortal world for centuries. But when the team is recruited to take on an emergency mission and their extraordinary abilities are suddenly exposed, it’s up to Andy and Nile (KiKi Layne), the newest soldier to join their ranks, to help the group eliminate the threat of those who seek to replicate and monetize their power by any means necessary. Based on the acclaimed graphic novel by Greg Rucka and directed by Gina Prince-Bythewood (Love & Basketball, Beyond the Lights), The Old Guard is a gritty, grounded, action-packed story that shows living forever is harder than it looks."

The Old Guard is now streaming on Netflix.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.