The Pale Blue Eye: First Look at Christian Bale Horror Movie Revealed by Netflix

Last year, it was announced that The Dark Knight and Thor: Love and Thunder star, Christian Bale, had joined Netflix's upcoming horror movie, The Pale Blue Eye. Bale is reteaming with Hostiles director Scott Cooper for the gothic horror thriller that sees Bale as "a detective investigating a series of murders at an 1830 military academy, helped by a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe." Today, Vanity Fair (via Blood Disgusting) shared the first images from the movie, which also stars Gillian Anderson, Lucy Boynton, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Toby Jones, Harry Lawtey, Simon McBurney, Timothy Spall, Hadley Robinson, Joey Brooks, Brennan Cook, Gideon Glick, Fred Hechinger, Matt Helm, Steven Maier, Charlie Tahan, and Robert Duvall.

You can check out some of the images below, which also include Bale as the movie's lead detective.

(Photo: SCOTT GARFIELD / NETFLIX)

(Photo: SCOTT GARFIELD / NETFLIX)

(Photo: SCOTT GARFIELD / NETFLIX)

(Photo: SCOTT GARFIELD / NETFLIX)

(Photo: SCOTT GARFIELD / NETFLIX)

According to a previous report from Deadline, Cooper has been wanting to make this film "for more than a decade." The movie will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Bale is producing the film alongside John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. This will mark the third collaboration between Cooper and Bale, who also made Out of the Furnace and Hostiles together.

Will Christian Bale Return to the MCU?

Earlier this year, Bale made his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut in Thor: Love and Thunder as Gorr the God Butcher. Considering the way the movie ended, it's doubtful we'll be seeing the Oscar-winning actor in the franchise again. Recently, Bale talked about the experience of making a Marvel movie.

"That's the first time I've done that," Bale told GQ when asked about green-screen acting. "I mean, the definition of it is monotony. You've got good people. You've got other actors who are far more experienced at it than me. Can you differentiate one day from the next? No. Absolutely not. You have no idea what to do. I couldn't even differentiate one stage from the next. They kept saying, 'You're on Stage Three.' Well, it's like, 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' They're like, 'Yeah. But you're on Stage Seven.' 'Which one is that?' 'The blue one.' I was like, 'Uh, where?'"

When asked about the possibility of playing it method on a Marvel set, he explained, "That would've been a pitiful attempt to do that. As I'm trying to get help getting the fangs in and out and explaining I've broken a nail, or I'm tripping over the tunic."

"I was like, 'This looks like an intriguing character; I might be able to do something with this, who knows?' And I'd liked Ragnarok," Bale added when asked what drew him to Gorr. "I took my son to see Ragnarok. He was climbing like a monkey all across [the seats] and then he was like, 'Oh, I've had enough now, let's get on.' I was like, 'No, no, no. Wait, wait, wait, wait, wait, wait.' I was just like, 'I want to finish it.'"

Stay tuned for more updates about The Pale Blue Eye.