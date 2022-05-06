Christian Bale to Star in Netflix Horror Movie The Pale Blue Eye

✖

Christian Bale is having a busy 2021! The actor known for playing Batman in Christopher Nolan's trilogy is currently filming Thor: Love and Thunder for Marvel and will soon be seen starring alongside big names like Margot Robbie and John David Washington in David O. Russell's next film. However, his upcoming film roster doesn't stop there! It was announced today that Bale will be starring in a new horror film from Netflix titled The Pale Blue Eye.

"Christian Bale + gothic horror thriller ➡️ coming to Netflix. Bale will reteam with HOSTILES director Scott Cooper for THE PALE BLUE EYE. Bale plays a detective investigating a series of murders at a 1830 military academy, helped by a young man later known as Edgar Allan Poe," @NetflixFilm wrote. You can check out the announcement tweet below:

According to Deadline, Cooper has been wanting to make this film "for more than a decade." The movie will be an adaptation of the novel of the same name by Louis Bayard. Bale is producing the film alongside John Lesher and Tyler Thompson. The movie is expected to begin production in the fall once Bale completes Thor: Love and Thunder and Russell’s untitled film. This will mark the third collaboration between Cooper and Bale, who also made Out of the Furnace and Hostiles together.

As for Thor: Love and Thunder, Bale will be playing Gorr the God Butcher, a villain that first appeared in Thor: God of Thunder #2. Shortly after the news was announced, Jason Aaron, who co-created the character, spoke out about the casting news. "All gods must die," he tweeted.

In addition to Bale, Thor: Love and Thunder will feature the return of Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Natalie Portman (Jane Foster), and Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie). The film will also include members of the Guardians of the Galaxy, including Chris Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Dave Bautista (Drax), and Sean Gunn (Kraglin/on-set Rocket).

Thor: Love & Thunder is currently scheduled to hit theaters on May 6, 2022. Netflix's The Pale Blue Eye does not yet have a release date.