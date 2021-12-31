‘The Princess Diaries 3’ Script Is Done, Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews On Board

The Princess Diaries royalty Anne Hathaway and Julie Andrews are on board for a return to Genovia.

"There is a script for the third movie. There is a script," the Dark Knight Rises star said on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen when asked about reprising her role as awkward student-turned-surprise princess Mia Thermopolis.

"I want to do it. Julie wants to do it. Debra Martin Chase, our producer, wants to do it. We all really want it to happen."

Hathaway, who returned alongside Andrews for 2004 sequel The Princess Diaries 2: Royal Engagement, said the long break between films comes as a way of crowning a worthy third installment — especially after the 2016 death of director Garry Marshall.

"It's just we don't want to unless it's perfect because we love it just as much as you guys love it," Hathaway explained. "It's as important to us as it is to you, and we don't want to deliver anything until it's ready, but we're working on it."

Andrews, who most recently loaned her voice to Aquaman and declined a cameo appearance in Disney's holiday hit Mary Poppins Returns to avoid stealing the limelight now belonging to star Emily Blunt, said in 2017 the project could move forward in honor of the late Marshall.

"There's talk about it. And [Hathaway]'s very keen to do it. I would very willingly and happily do it," Andrews told Buzzfeed. "I think we might do it in honor of him. Annie had an idea that she wanted to pursue about it, and I'm all for it, so if she'd like to…"

The two films earned a combined $300 million worldwide. In addition to the first film launching Hathaway's career, The Princess Diaries 2 featured future Wonder Woman and Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse star Chris Pine in his big screen debut.

If made, the third film could take inspiration from author Meg Cabot's most recent installment of the book series, The Princess Diaries, Volume XI: Royal Wedding, the "very first adult installment" of the book franchise that picks up with Mia as a soon-to-be mother of twins who reunites with a surprise half-sister.

It's not yet known if a third Princess Diaries would be readied for theaters or move forward as an original for Disney+, the company's premiere direct-to-consumers streaming service launching later this year.

Planned for the service are a third Sister Act movie and a live-action Lady and the Tramp, as well as a High Fidelity reboot and multiple big-budget Marvel and Star Wars-inspired live-action television series.