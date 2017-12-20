The Rock Celebrates John Pritchett’s Birthday on the Set of ‘Jumanji 3’

The cast of Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle are currently in production for the film's sequel, and the actors have been sharing tons of behind the scenes content for fans to enjoy. The latest post comes from Dwanye Johnson AKA The Rock, who shared a celebratory post for John Pritchett, a "Hollywood legend" and sound engineer who has been nominated for Academy Awards, and worked as a sound mixer on films such as the upcoming Avengers: Endgame, Avengers: Infinity War, The Amazing Spider-Man, Sin City, and many more. Johnson shared a video of Pritchett getting a birthday cake on set, and it's beyond sweet.

"I made it myself," Johnson joked about the cake in the video.

"His name is John Pritchett. He's a Hollywood legend. A real OG," Johnson's post reads. "And I may or may not have baked laxatives into his birthday cake. The name might not ring a bell to you, but for almost 40yrs he's no doubt made a positive impact in your life by leading our Sound Departments for some of the biggest & best movies we've seen."

The actor went on to list some of Pritchett's most famous works.

"From AVENGERS to DIRTY DANCING to JUMANJI to MEMOIRS OF A GEISHA to DEATH BECOMES HER to THERE WILL BE BLOOD. John's a master of sound design and mixing and it's been my pleasure working on multiple movies with him now. Happy Birthday my friend and thanks for spending your big day on our JUMANJI set. We love ya man and remember laxatives are good for the ol' plumbing cowboy."

Johnson is re-teaming up with the previous film's cast, which includes Kevin Hart, Karen Gillan, Jack Black, and Nick Jonas. Rhys Darby and the first film's cast of teens, Ser'Darius Blain, Madison Iseman, Morgan Turner, and Alex Wolff, will also be returning in some capacity and Jake Kasdan is coing back to direct.

The movie also features some exciting additions, including Awkwafina, who rose to stardom last year with Ocean's 8 and Crazy Rich Asians. It was also announced at the beginning of the year that Danny DeVito of It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia and Batman Returns fame was signed up to play a part in the film. DeVito is not the only veteran Danny to join the cast. Danny Glover, the actor best known for playing Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films, is also joining the project. Once Upon a Time's Dania Ramirez is a new addition, too.

Happy Birthday, John!

The latest installment of the Jumanji franchise is scheduled for release on December 13th.

-----

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Avengers: Endgame run time, Zack Snyder divulging a bunch of plans he had for the DCEU and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!