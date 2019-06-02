The Rock Celebrates Wrapping Jungle Cruise With Set Photo Featuring Emily Blunt

Another day, another film starring The Rock that has wrapped production! Dwayne Johnson has had an incredibly busy 2019 so far, filming multiple films, including Jungle Cruise. Johnson took to Instagram earlier today to celebrate wrapping on the new movie, which is based on the Disneyland attraction of the same same. The photo includes his co-star, Emily Blunt, and it’s getting us extra excited for their team-up.

“If Emily Blunt’s looks could kill 😈,” he began. “Ladies and gents, that’s an OFFICIAL WRAP of production for our DISNEY’S JUNGLE CRUISE. To our hard working and brilliant crew and filmmakers – THANK YOU for your commitment and talent in making something great for our audience. THANK YOU to our partner & leader of global family entertainment, the WALT DISNEY CO for the trust you’ve placed in our hands for our beloved, timeless, iconic Disney park ride known as JUNGLE CRUISE.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

He added, “And finally, a heartfelt MAHALO to my one and only co-star, Emily Blunt. You play the female version of INDIANA JONES brilliantly with relentless ambition to find the one, elusive magical 💫 thing that could change humanity for the better – forever. Unfortunately, for you there’s no other skipper that knows the Amazon River like I do and all I care about is my money, my liquor and my cat. Good luck lady in trying to change the world ~ and not falling for my charm. So much fun making this film and we can’t wait to take you all on this EPIC adventure. That’s a wrap! And I’ll see ya down the road. #DISNEY #ShesAmbitious #AndHeHasTerriblyCharmingPuns #JungleCruise SUMMER 2020 🚢🗺🌴🌊.”

The “female Indiana Jones”? Sold!

Many people commented on the post, impressed with Johnson’s busy schedule.

“You filmed 36,000 movies this month modasucka,” @michaelblackson joked.

“It’s crazy how you guys have finished filming, but it still won’t be out for a year!! I’m excited!!!,” @brookexo.uwu replied.

“Hardest worker in the room,” @tanhef added.

In addition to Jungle Cruise, The Rock has the Fast & Furious spin-off, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw coming out in August, and the new untitled Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle sequel hitting theaters in December.

Blunt has had a great 2019 so far, recently winning Best Female Actor in a Supporting Role SAG Award for her role in A Quiet Place, which was directed by her husband, John Krasinksi. If you loved the movie, get excited, because a sequel has officially been announced.

Jungle Cruise is expected to hit theaters on July 24, 2020.