The Rock Responds To His Doppleganger

Dwayne Johnson has a doppelganger and he's finally responded to the look alike on social media. The Rock's Internet twin is none other than Alabama Morgan County Patrol Lieutenant Eric Fields. Social media made the officer into a social media sensation. Johnson caught wind of Fields and invited the cop to have a drink sometime while also thanking him for his service. Humorously, the WWE star also said that there had to be some The Rock stories on his end. (One look at the officer would seem to indicate that makes all the sense in the world. Check out Johnson's tweet down below.

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em 😂😈👊🏾🥃 #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

Previously, The Rock told Comicbook.com about how his WWE days informed Jungle Cruise.

"It's easier, I mean both are easy in a way, but there's nothing like a WWE crowd when you have a microphone and that kind of interaction because I'm always listening to the crowd and the crowd will really inform where I go," he explained. "But on set, when you work with one of the greatest of all time in Emily, and our great director Jaume Collet-Serra. We had a great writer, Michael Green. It lent itself to just great dialogue too, as well, and especially this kind of quippy back and forth that, as you know Brandon, I loved doing that in WWE, especially when I had someone who I could go back and forth with. And Emily, there's like Stone Cold Steve Austin…"

Disney dropped a description of Jungle Cruise:

"Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise is still in theaters now.

