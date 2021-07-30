The Rock Channeled WWE Skills For Jungle Cruise Role

✖

Before taking on Hollywood and becoming one fo the biggest movie stars in the world, Dwayne The Rock Johnson was electrifying crowds in WWE, though as fans know, it wasn't just for his work in the ring. It was also because of Rock's skills on the microphone, which resulted in a multitude of iconic promos over the years. Now he's teamed with Emily Blunt for Disney's Jungle Cruise, and during a recent interview with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis, The Rock revealed that he channeled some of that WWE skillset in the movie, comparing Blunt to some pretty elite WWE company.

"It's easier, I mean both are easy in a way, but there's nothing like a WWE crowd when you have a microphone and that kind of interaction because I'm always listening to the crowd and the crowd will really inform where I go. But on set, when you work with one of the greatest of all time in Emily, and our great director Jaume Collet-Serra. We had a great writer, Michael Green. It lent itself to just great dialogue too, as well, and especially this kind of quippy back and forth that, as you know Brandon, I loved doing that in WWE, especially when I had someone who I could go back and forth with. And Emily, there's like Stone Cold Steve Austin..."

Rock put his hand up high to represent his level and that's when Blunt said "And then Emily", lowering her hand way down. Rock moved his hand way up and said "There's like Emily Blunt."

Blunt said, "I'm on the lines with Stone Cold?" Johnson replied, "In terms of this, in terms of this trust yeah!"

That's pretty high praise, and you can watch the full interview in the video above. You can also find the official description for Jungle Cruise below.

"Join fan favorites Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt for the adventure of a lifetime on Disney’s Jungle Cruise, a rollicking thrill-ride down the Amazon with wisecracking skipper Frank Wolff and intrepid researcher Dr. Lily Houghton. Lily travels from London, England to the Amazon jungle and enlists Frank’s questionable services to guide her downriver on La Quila—his ramshackle-but-charming boat. Lily is determined to uncover an ancient tree with unparalleled healing abilities—possessing the power to change the future of medicine. Thrust on this epic quest together, the unlikely duo encounters innumerable dangers and supernatural forces, all lurking in the deceptive beauty of the lush rainforest. But as the secrets of the lost tree unfold, the stakes reach even higher for Lily and Frank and their fate—and mankind’s—hangs in the balance."

Jungle Cruise is in theaters now.