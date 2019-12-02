The Rock And Kevin Hart Featured In Twins Remake Fan Poster From Boss Logic

Dwayne Johnson and Kevin Hart have proved to be comedy and box office goldmines through several films together. Their time together in Central Intelligence created that now beloved big screen chemistry before they went on to make Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle and also got Hart to appear in Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw. Now, the team has come together again for Jumanji: The Next Level, which added Twins star Danny DeVito to the cast. As a result, graphic artist BossLogic has chimed in with a new poster for Twins, replacing its stars DeVito and Arnold Schwarzenegger with Johnson and Hart.

Fittingly enough, DeVito recently compared Johnson and Schwarzenegger’s physicality in an interview with ComicBook.com. “I think Dwayne is bigger, you know,” DeVito said. And but six something, Arnold’s not that big. But they’re both packed with muscle. I mean you can’t get any more muscle into those frames. Both the sweetest guys you ever want to work with. So if you get a chance to work with some big giant ass guy, you do it.”

Check out the photo for the remake of Twins (which is totally just an idea from fans at this point) in the tweet from BossLogic below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

While this Twins remake is just an imaginary next team up for Johnson and Hart, Hart wants to keep their collaboration going moving forward. For example, he is eager to find a role in Johnson’s upcoming DC Comics movie Black Adam, joking about such an opportunity while ComicBook.com talked to the duo.

“Does he have a sidekick?” Hart asked the Black Adam star, prompting a joke from Johnson in the form of a hero named “Chocolate Charlie” for Hart.

“Well he’s gotta have somebody,” Hart went on. Johnson detailed the film as one which will be an origin story for the Egyptian character but never landed on a role for Hart. “Got that part, but where are we, like where do I go? I hear what you’re saying, but where do I go?” It ultimately ended up in Johnson suggesting Hart play the Justice Society of America’s pet.

Black Adam is set for release on December 21, 2021. Johnson and Hart can be seen in Jumanji: The Next Level on December 13.