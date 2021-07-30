The Rock Teases “Big Jungle Cruise News,” Shares Hilarious Highlights From Press Tour With Emily Blunt

✖

Jungle Cruise hit theatres and Disney+ in July, and one of the best things about the film has been the press tour. Dwayne Johnson AKA The Rock and Emily Blunt clearly love working together, in fact, Johnson recently said he has "never EVER worked with any other co-star in my life who makes me laugh harder." Soon after the movie was released, Johnson teased that a sequel could be in the works. Based on the actor's recent Instagram post, it sounds like we might be getting an official announcement next week. The Rock shared a video of some press tour highlights with Blunt and teased some Jungle Cruise news in the caption.

"It never ends with us… and she got me good with that f*cking snake 🐍 😂 The roasting. The fun.

The belly laughs. THANK YOU guys for discovering and loving our movie and already making JUNGLE CRUISE the biggest family blockbuster of 2021. em & dj, and our entire #junglecruise family 🚢 ps ~ we have some big jungle cruise news coming next week….!!!," Johnson wrote. You can check out the funny video in the post below:

"It's such a cool dynamic to watch because they're polarized from each other," Blunt recently shared with ET Online about her and Johnson's characters. "They have such different philosophies on life and their sense of humor, like how they walk into every day, it's just completely the antithesis of one another. So, I think it makes for this really fun interplay between them that's reminiscent of those Romancing the Stone films ... That clash of like two people that are kind of storming into each other's world."

Recently, Johnson celebrated the Disney film's audience score, 92%, which is the best of his career. In addition to Johnson and Blunt, Jungle Cruise stars Jack Whitehall, Edgar Ramirez, Jesse Plemons, Veronica Falcón, and Paul Giamatti. The film was helmed by Jaume Collet-Serra who will also be directing Johnson in the upcoming DC film, Black Adam.

Jungle Cruise is now playing in theaters and on Disney+ Premier Access. If you haven't signed up for Disney+ yet, you can try it out here.

