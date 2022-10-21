The Rock Responds to if Justice League Characters Will Be in Black Adam



Warner Bros. has been in the news more than usual as of late due to the aftermath of their merger with Discovery. The studio has been making some peculiar decisions with the HBO Max streaming service, like quietly removing some of their original content as well as canceling some upcoming projects like Batgirl and The Wonder Twins. The newly appointed CEO is looking to reset the course of DC Films by finding a Kevin Feige type executive to shepherd in the next ten years of the comic book movie company. The Dwayne Johnson-led Black Adam will be the next DC Comics film to hit theaters, and he's already been hyping up the film. When the actor recently appeared on Fandango All Access, he was asked if we would see the Justice League appear in the film. Johnson was pretty coy with his answer, stating, "I can tell you that we're just gonna have to wait and see.

Johnson recently revealed got the chance to talk with ComicBook.com's Brandon Davis while promoting his film, where he was asked who his Superman was and he had nothing but great things to say about Henry Cavill. The actor revealed that he thinks that Cavill is the Superman of our generation.

"I will say this. I will say that Henry is a buddy and he is a phenomenal Superman," the actor says. "He is a phenomenal Superman and Henry Cavill is the Superman of our generation with respect to the other Supermans of the past. Every time I see him, we have some tequila and I say 'This guy is Superman.' My longtime business partner Dany Garcia has been a passionate advocate for Henry Cavill and his career for a very, very, very long time."

Black Adam will star Johnson and will also feature Aldis Hodge (Underground, The Invisible Man) as Hawkman, Noah Centineo (To All the Boys I Love Before, Charlie's Angels) as Atom Smasher, Quintessa Swindell (Trinkets, Euphoria) as Cyclone, Sarah Shahi (The L Word, Sex/Life) as Adrianna Tomaz, and Pierce Brosnan (GoldenEye, Mamma Mia!) as Doctor Fate. Uli Latukefu, Marwan Kenzari, Mohammed Amer, James Cusati-Moyer, and Bodhi Sabongui have also been cast.

