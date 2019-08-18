The Rock Says Ryan Reynolds Refused to Drive This Car in Hobbs & Shaw

The first Fast & Furious spin-off film, Hobbs & Shaw, came out a couple of weeks ago and saw some exciting new additions to the franchise. Ryan Reynolds, who is best known for playing Deadpool, showed up in the film to help recruit Dwayne Johnson‘s character on a mission. It’s no surprise he made a little appearance considering the movie was helmed by David Leitch, who also directed Deadpool 2. Since Hobbs & Shaw was released, it appears the friendship between Reynolds and Johnson has begun to blossom, and fans are loving it. Recently, they had a great Twitter interaction over a car.

True story. I personally designed this car for @VancityReynolds to drive in @HobbsAndShaw, but he refused because he hated the white stripes. I didn’t take it personal, as we’re still drinking buddies. https://t.co/PQUQ69c13W — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 18, 2019

“Finally saw #HobbsAndShaw last night… @TheRock was killing the banter game with his one liners 🙌🏽🙌🏽😂😂 The addition of @VancityReynolds too was absolutely amazing. That’s a real friendship right there 👌🏽👌🏽 #LoveABitOfBanter,” @itssobhytime posted.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Mahalo Mands! 🙌🏾 Myself & @VancityReynolds have a unique bond to say the least in @HobbsAndShaw,” Johnson replied.

“It’s true. This is my car,” Reynolds added.

“True story. I personally designed this car for @VancityReynolds to drive in @HobbsAndShaw, but he refused because he hated the white stripes. I didn’t take it personal, as we’re still drinking buddies,” Johnson shared.

Recently, Reynolds also posted a great photo of him and Johnson rocking some matching tattoos:

Movie over, Reynolds-Jackman feud! The Reynolds-Johnson friendship is the next big thing!

In addition to Johnson, Hobbs & Shaw stars Jason Statham, Vanessa Kirby, Idris Elba, Eiza González, and Eddie Marsan.

Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw is now playing in theaters.