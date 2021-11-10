The Rock Trolls Ryan Reynolds, Accuses Him of Stealing His Moms Netflix Account

The Rock has trolled his Red Notice co-star Ryan Reynolds by accusing the actor of using his mother’s Netflix account instead of paying for one on his own. The back-and-forth between the A-list stars continues as we inch closer to the Netflix premiere date of Red Notice, an original movie also starring Gal Gadot. The film’s red carpet event was a week ago, and Dwayne Johnson is still taking every opportunity to take a jab at Reynolds. This time, the former WWE Superstar utilizes a Netflix marquee to get his joke across at Reynolds’ expense.

“One last heist for the road. Beat that, @vancityreynolds,” Johnson wrote on Twitter with an image of the Netflix sign. “For the record, Ryan’s mama is an AMAZING WOMAN. Not sure why Ryan turned out the way he did. #RedNotice hits @Netflix worldwide THIS FRIDAY! Enjoy our film.” The official Netflix Twitter account quote-tweeted The Rock, adding, “This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee…”

This is the last time I let @TheRock decide what to put on The Netflix Marquee… https://t.co/AuGW5jVqjH — Netflix (@netflix) November 10, 2021

Producer Dany Garcia confirmed plans for sequels and spinoffs were definitely on their mind when producing Red Notice. “What we have planned is to let’s see how this goes,” Garcia told Variety. “I think there is… with Seven Bucks Productions, it’s almost like ‘franchise’ is just part of our conversation. But we’re also smart enough to say, ‘Let’s see how everything goes.’” Seven Bucks Productions, the multi-platform company founded by Garcia and Johnson, already has numerous films under its wing that have sequels in the works, including Jumanji, Jungle Cruise, Shazam!, San Andreas, and Hobbs & Shaw.

The synopsis for Red Notice can be found below.

When an Interpol-issued Red Notice — the highest level warrant to hunt and capture the world’s most wanted— goes out, the FBI’s top profiler John Hartley (Dwayne Johnson) is on the case. His global pursuit finds him smack dab in the middle of a daring heist where he’s forced to partner with the world’s greatest art thief Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds) in order to catch the world’s most wanted art thief, “The Bishop” (Gal Gadot). The high-flying adventure that ensues takes the trio around the world, across the dance floor, trapped in a secluded prison, into the jungle and, worst of all for them, constantly into each other’s company.

Directed and written by Rawson Marshall Thurber, Red Notice stars Dwayne Johnson, Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, Ritu Arya, and Chris Diamantopolous. Will you be checking Red Notice out when it premieres November 12th on Netflix? Let us know down in the comments!