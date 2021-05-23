The Room's Tommy Wiseau Thinks Hollywood Is Too Afraid to Cast Him in Knives Out 2

✖

The casting announcements for Rian Johnson's Knives Out 2 keep pouring in, and they continue to delight fans of the first Benoit Blanc mystery. Daniel Craig is set to be joined in the sequel by some huge names, including Edward Norton, Dave Bautista, Janelle Monae, Kathryn Hahn, Leslie Odom Jr., and Kate Hudson. While we eagerly await to see if the cast list continues to grow, there's one actor who wants to throw his hat in the ring. Tommy Wiseau, the man behind the infamous The Room movie, took to Twitter this week to accuse Hollywood of being too afraid to cast him.

"Put them in Knives Out 2, you cowards," @thisisweber tweeted with a photo of Wiseau and his long-time creative partner, Greg Sestero (who recently appeared in Netflix's The Haunting of Bly Manor). "I am not a coward ! Why is Hollywood so afraid ?," Wiseau replied. You can check out the tweet below:

I am not a coward ! Why is Hollywood so afraid ? https://t.co/uEmGQUjrj0 — Tommy Wiseau (@TommyWiseau) May 22, 2021

Wiseau often takes to social media to try to get cast in big movies. He has offered to direct Spider-Man 4, he cast himself in The Suicide Squad, and he's leaned into some Joker fan-casting. Basically, if there's entertainment news, you can expect some sort of delightful response from Wiseau. While Wiseau may not be a part of any upcoming Hollywood flicks, the creator did release a trailer for the movie Big Shark over two years ago. There haven't been many updates since then, and the movie is still marked as "in production" on IMDb, so it's unclear if it will ever see the light of day. Wikipedia says it was delayed until this year, but these aren't exactly the most reliable sources. Here's hoping we'll get to see the movie sometime soon!

As for Knives Out 2, the movie will likely get a new name as it's not technically a sequel.

"I’m actually writing another Knives Out," Rian Johnson previously shared. "It’s been such a mindf*ck, because I sat on the idea for the first one for 10 years. And with this one, I’m starting with a blank page. It’s not really a Knives Out sequel. I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

"In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels," Johnson told SiriusXM. "I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun."

Would you like to see Tommy Wiseau in the next Beniot Blanc mystery? Tell us in the comments!