Kate Hudson Cast In Knives Out 2

Knives Out 2 has landed Kate Hudson as its latest big star, adding to a growing ensemble that already includes Leslie Odom Jr. (One Night In Miami), Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision), Dave Bautista (Army of the Dead), Edward Norton (The Incredible Hulk), Janelle Monae (Antebellum) and Daniel Craig (Not Time to Die) returning as inspector Benoit Blanc. There are no details yet about who Kate Hudson will play in writer/director Rian Johnson's whodunit sequel - but then, that's been the case for just about every star that's been cast in the film. Production on Knives Out 2 is set to begin in Greece this summer, so more plot details should leak soon enough...

Knives Out 2 has landed at Netflix after the streaming service acquired the IP from Lionsgate and MRC for a whopping $469 million. The second and third Knives Out films were quickly slated, with Knives Out 2 clearly on the fast track through production, as the first film was released in 2019. Johnson earned a 2020 Oscar nomination for his script, which slyly used the classic Whodunit detective mystery framework for a deeper examination of social class and wealth (or lack thereof) in America.

Rian Johnson explained late last year that Knives Out 2 is in no way a direct sequel to the first film - the series is more like an anthology of cases solved by Daniel Craig's eccentric Southern inspector. In fact, by the time the official marketing campaign begins, it's doubtful we'll even be calling it Knives Out 2:

"It’s not really a Knives Out sequel," Johnson explained. "I need to come up with a title for it so I can stop calling it The Knives Out Sequel because it’s just Daniel Craig as the same detective with a totally new cast."

In an interview with Sirius XM, the filmmaker added that the larger Knives Out series will be like what classic mystery writers of the past made franchises out of their popular detective characters:

“In my mind, I don’t even think of it in terms of like a sequel… Ever since we started working on this I was like, look, if we can keep this going, the same way Agatha Christie wrote a bunch of Poirot novels. I mean, do that with Blanc and keep making more mysteries. Whole new cast, whole new location, whole new mystery. It’s just another Benoit Blanc mystery and it seems like there’s just so many different things you can do with it, you know? It seems like it’d be really fun.”