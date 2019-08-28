Tommy Wiseau Reminds Fans What His Joker Could Have Been Like

Today has been a big day for the DC fans who are excited for Todd Phillips’ Joker, the latest film to feature Batman’s biggest foe. In addition to a new trailer, today also saw the release of three new posters, which means the Internet has been abuzz with Joker chatter all day. Many fans have been praising Joaquin Phoenix’s performance in the new trailer, and even started campaigning for him to win an Oscar. However, one person in Hollywood is still a little bitter about not getting the part for himself. Tommy Wiseau, the infamous creator/star of The Room, released a video earlier this year that shows him attempting to audition for the role. Well, in light of all of today’s Joker news, Wiseau is reminding fans of his Joker dreams:

Many people commented on the photo with some great jokes:

While Wiseau may not be a part of Joker, the creator does have a new film in the works. The first trailer for Big Shark was released at the beginning of the year, and the film is expected to have its world premiere at Prince Charles Cinema next month.

Starring Wiseau, Greg Sestero (AKA Mark from The Room), and Isaiah LaBorde (Cold Moon, Bomb City), the Big Shark trailer shows the men having a rough night after they meet some women which leads Sestero getting slapped… twice. We do not know why and we do not care, because it’s hilarious. All of a sudden, the guys are walking down the street, which instantly becomes flooded and the amazingly ridiculous shark appears. Then, you just hear Wiseau screaming before the trailer ends.

Joker stars Joaquin Phoenix (Joker/Arthur Fleck), Zazie Beetz (Sophie Dumond), Robert De Niro (Murray Franklin), Brett Cullen (Thomas Wayne), Frances Conroy (Penny Fleck), Marc Maron (Ted Marco), Douglas Hodge (Alfred Pennyworth), Josh Pais (Hoyt Vaughn), Bryan Tyree Henry, Bryan Callen, Shea Whigham, and Glen Fleshler.

Joker is hitting theaters on October 10th. Other upcoming DC films include Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) on February 7, 2020, and Wonder Woman 1984 on June 5, 2020.