The Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants Cast Reunite at Barbie Event To Support America Ferrera

Barbie is the gift that keeps on giving. Greta Gerwig's film is currently the highest-grossing movie of 2023, and it's a big frontrunner this awards season. In fact, there have been a lot of events to support the film in recent weeks. This weekend saw a SAG-AFTRA-hosted Barbie screening in New York City, which featured some extra special guests. The cast of the beloved 2005 film Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants reunited to show their support for America Ferrera, who is currently in the Best Supporting Actress conversation for her role as Gloria in Barbie. Alexis Bledel, Amber Tamblyn, Blake Lively, and Ferrera have remained close since they made the Sisterhood films, and their reunion photo is bringing a lot of joy to fans.

"💕The Sisterhood came through all in pink to celebrate my performance in Barbie last night. I love these women with all my heart. #SisterhoodForever 👩‍❤️‍👩 🧳👖," Ferrera shared on Instagram. You can view her post below:

America Ferrera Reveals What Made Her Cry On the Barbie Set:

Earlier this year, ComicBook.com had the chance to chat with Ferrera, and she talked about how she's glad she ended up cast as a human instead of a Barbie in the film. During the chat, we asked Ferrera if there were any moments from the film that transported her back to her childhood, and she revealed she cried on the first day of filming.

"Let's see. What I remember is walking in the first day of filming and it was like the first shot and it was Margot waking up in bed on her perfect day in her heart bed," Ferrera explained. "And I looked at the screen and I just started to cry. It was just like, 'I can't believe that it's this beautiful and that it's this thoughtful and meaningful and we get this movie about a woman icon for women and it's like the movie she deserves. It's the movie we deserve.'"

Ferrera continued, "And there's positives and negatives to her and there is room for all of it in the movie, but that we didn't just get some low-budget, glossy, couple of bad, outdated jokes thing that moms would've taken their kids to see anyway." She added, "The fact that this is the version we got where there are layers and layers and layers of artistry, and it's like, 'Of course, we deserve movies like this. Of course, our stories and the things we love and value deserve to be treated like this.' And I'm just so grateful for Margot and for Greta for being the ones to shepherd it."

