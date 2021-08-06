The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Celebrates 15 Years Since His Directorial Debut

✖

James Gunn is best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for the Marvel Cinematic Universe and he'll soon be known to DC fans for directing The Suicide Squad, which is being released later this year. However, big-budget comic book movies are not where the director got his start. Gunn's first feature film was Slither, the horror/sci-fi/comedy that saw Nathan Fillion, Elizabeth Banks, Michael Rooker, and more dealing with an alien parasite that infects their small town. Gunn took to social media today to celebrate 15 years since the cult film was released.

"My directorial debut Slither was released 15 years ago today to great reviews & about 12 dollars at the box office. I was lucky to be surrounded by so many people who became lifelong friends. And grateful to have so many industry fans of the film who would still hire me," Gunn wrote. Many people commented on the post, including Banks, who wrote, "Starla forever." Simon Pegg also chimed in, adding, "Showed this to my 11-year-old horror nut daughter on Saturday night. So much fun!!!" You can check out the images Gunn posted below:

Gunn may be known for comic book movies, but his love for horror comes up a lot on social media. In fact, Gunn recently shared his favorite horror films through the decades. In addition to directing Slither, Gunn also produced Brightburn back in 2019. After Brightburn was released, Gunn shared that a sequel was being discussed. While no official news has come out about the project, Gunn did say, " I think I'm tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we're talking about the sequel."

As for The Suicide Squad, the movie will feature some of Gunn's Slither stars, including Fillion as TDK and Rooker as Savant. The rest of the cast includes Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Robbie as Harley Quinn, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flagg, David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as John Economos and King Shark (on-set reference), Sylvester Stallone as the voice of King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, John Cena as Peacemaker, Flula Borg as Javelin, Peter Capaldi as Thinker, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Sean Gunn as Weasel, Joaquin Cosio as General Mateo Suarez, Juan Diego Botto as Luna, Storm Reid as Tyla, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, Jennifer Holland as Emilia Harcourt, and Taika Waititi in an unknown role.

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.