James Gunn Says Brightburn Sequel Is Being Discussed

James Gunn has got a pretty full slate at the moment, as he just finished up his horror take on the Superman mythos Brightburn and is now heading to DC proper to take on The Suicide Squad, a relaunch of the franchise. That’s all before he returns to Marvel Studios to conclude his Guardians of the Galaxy trilogy with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, but there are fans who are curious what will happen to Brightburn as a series first, especially after what the film’s ending moments teased. Thanks to a conversation with a fan it seems there is potential for a sequel, though we aren’t sure when it would actually happen.

Gunn took to Instagram to lament the ending of MAD Magazine, but a fan took that time to ask him about Brightburn, asking “We definitely need @brightburnmovie sequel! Would you be so kind and direct it? @jamesgunn.”

Gunn replied, “@khodjavy I think I’m tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we’re talking about the sequel.”

While it might be a while before fans actually get more from Brightburn’s dark world, it does seem that Gunn is definitely interested in telling more stories there, so hopefully, he can find some time to carve out to make it happen.

Brightburn was a darker take on the Superman origin story, revolving around a couple that finds a young boy in a ship that has crash-landed on Earth. Just like Superman, they take him in and over the years he realizes he has superhuman abilities, though that’s where things take a stark turn. The realization of his powers opens up a Pandora’s box as it were in his mind, slowly revealing that the origins of him and his ship might not be as altruistic as we first thought. We then see him brutally kill people in horrific ways, even extending to his family, and by the end of the movie we also learn that he isn’t the only one of these superpowered beings on Earth.

There’s plenty more to explore there, any sequel plans might come down to box office. Brightburn was made for only $6 million, so the worldwide total of $31 million was profitable, even if you double the budget to account for advertising, though it didn’t take the world by storm.

We’ll just have to wait and see, but let us know if you want to see more Brightburn in the comments!