The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Shares His Favorite Horror Movies Through the Decades

✖

James Gunn is a name who is most associated with comic book movies. The director has helmed Guardians of the Galaxy and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 for Marvel and The Suicide Squad and Peacemaker for DC. However, Gunn is also a big fan of horror. He wrote the screenplay for Zach Snyder's Dawn of the Dead back in 2004, wrote and directed Slither in 2006, and produced Brightburn in 2019. Today, Gunn decided to take to Twitter to share some of his favorite horror films throughout the decades.

Gunn starts with the 1990s and reveals his favorite to be Audition. From there, he jumps around, adding his '70s favorites (Jaws, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, The Brood, and Martin), his '80s favorites (The Thing, Evil Dead 2, They Live, and The Fly), his 2000s favorites (The Host, A Tale of Two Sisters, 28 Days Later, and Saw), and finally his '60s favorites (Night of the Living Dead, The Birds, Rosemary's Baby, and Peeping Tom). You can check out Gunn's thread below:

After Brightburn was released, Gunn shared that a sequel was being discussed. While no official news has come out about the project, Gunn did say, " I think I'm tied up for the next few years with Suicide Squad and then Guardians, but we're talking about the sequel."

It's true Gunn has a lot on his plate at the moment. He already wrapped on The Suicide Squad, which is being released later this year, but he is currently filming the Peacemaker spin-off starring John Cena in Canada for HBO Max.

"Peacemaker is an opportunity to delve into current world issues through the lens of this superhero/supervillain/and world’s biggest douchebag," Gunn previously said of the spinoff series. "I'm excited to expand The Suicide Squad and bring this character from the DC film universe to the full breadth of a series. And of course, to be able to work again with John, Peter, and my friends at Warner Bros. is the icing on the cake."

Do you share any horror movie favorites with James Gunn? Tell us your thoughts in the comments!

The Suicide Squad is currently scheduled to premiere in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th. Peacemaker does not yet have a release date but is expected to drop on HBO Max later this year.