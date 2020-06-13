The Suicide Squad Director James Gunn Clarifies Superman Movie Offer

✖

Filmmaker James Gunn clarifies reports Warner Bros. offered him a Superman movie during his hiatus from Marvel's Guardians of the Galaxy franchise, which ended after Gunn boarded next summer's The Suicide Squad. In February 2019, The Hollywood Reporter was first to report the studio offered Gunn his pick of properties — including Superman — while courting the filmmaker to join its DC Extended Universe. This past January, when explaining his decision to relaunch Suicide Squad, Gunn confirmed he was offered "some sort of Superman movie" but not Man of Steel 2, sequel to 2013's Zack Snyder-directed Man of Steel that starred Henry Cavill as the alien superhero.

Asked on Instagram to reveal specifics behind his reported offer to helm Superman, Gunn clarified further: "No one offered me a specific film, but various characters were brought up. DC said I could do what I wanted with any of the characters."

Gunn selected Suicide Squad because of his appreciation for the works of comic book writer John Ostrander and films like The Dirty Dozen, both named by Gunn as influences on new movie The Suicide Squad. The director added he "couldn't be happier with the film so far."

In January, Gunn called the DC comic book one of his "favorite properties in the world," adding it's the story he "wanted to tell more than any other." The film has been described as a loose follow-up to David Ayer's Suicide Squad, more reboot than sequel.

The Suicide Squad will mark the return of original Suicide Squad stars Margot Robbie (Harley Quinn), Viola Davis (Amanda Waller), Joel Kinnaman (Rick Flag), and Jai Courtney (Captain Boomerang), who are joined by franchise newcomers Idris Elba, Michael Rooker, Peter Capaldi, Pete Davidson, Nathan Fillion, Sean Gunn, David Dastmalchian, Storm Reid, Taika Waititi and John Cena.

After a September 2018 report claimed Cavill had exited the Superman role and the DC Extended Universe, Cavill is now expected to reprise the role in a supporting capacity in future DC films.

It's currently unknown which films might include the character, who last appeared in Justice League in 2017. That film will receive a redo when Snyder completes Zack Snyder's Justice League — restoring the director's original vision for the superhero ensemble — for a 2021 premiere on HBO Max.

Warner Bros. next releases Wonder Woman 1984 October 2, followed by The Suicide Squad on August 6, 2021, and The Batman on October 1, 2021.

Photo credit: Jeff Spicer / Getty Images

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.