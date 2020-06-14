The Suicide Squad Director Reveals Which Cast Members Had Funniest Unscripted Moments

✖

This week, James Gunn took to Instagram to answer fan questions via his Stories. The director best known for helming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 1 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 revealed some info about the upcoming third installment to his trilogy, but he also fielded some questions about his next movie, The Suicide Squad. The movie will feature some actors from 2016's Suicide Squad, including Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang, and Joel Kinnaman as Rick Flag. However, there will also be many fresh faces in Gunn's new movie. When a fan asked if there are any funny, unscripted moments, Gunn pointed to some of the new cast members.

"Were there any funny unscripted moments that you have noticed while editing TSS?," someone asked. "Yes, mostly from John Cena, Pete Davidson, and Flula Borg," Gunn replied. We're definitely not surprised by these answers, especially considering Davidson is best known for Saturday Night Live. If you've seen the Amy Poehler and Tina Fey comedy, Sisters, you know Cena is also a hilarious improviser. You can check out a screenshot from the director's Story below:

(Photo: Instagram)

Despite what the title for Gunn's new movie might imply, The Suicide Squad producer Peter Safran has made it a point to let fans know Gunn's take on the team is not a direct sequel to David Ayer's movie. “It’s called The Suicide Squad,” Safran said. “It’s not Suicide Squad 2. It is not a sequel. I will leave that alone but, yes, it’s called The Suicide Squad.”

Recently, Gunn has been forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.