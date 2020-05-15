Guardians Of The Galaxy Vol. 3, Black Panther II Start Dates Revealed?

✖

The Marvel Cinematic Universe may have its productions on hold for now but the future planning continues but updates from the filmmakers seem to imply reported targeted dates are inccorect. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 and Black Panther II are very much moving forward but information about the films from a production grid seems to be outdated. Originally, it seemed Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin filming in February of 2021, just before Marvel Studios gets to work on Black Panther II in February of 2021. Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 does not yet have an official release date marked but Black Panther II is slated for May 6, 2022.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 director James Gunn has since debunked the date for the Guardians movie, as he remains hard at work on The Suicide Squad which wrapped production earlier this year but continues to cruise through post-production. "Whoever was telling you we were starting to film then was incorrect," Gunn said. "I have a whole movie to finish here and I won't be done by then."

The tweet was in response to an expectation of Guardians Vol. 3 beginning in February of 2021.

Whoever was telling you we were starting to film then was incorrect. I have a whole movie to finish here and I won’t be done by then. But hi!! — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) February 29, 2020

The details originally claimed that James Gunn's Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will begin production on February 1, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. Black Panther, meanwhile, looks to be heading down under for a March 1, 2021 start date in Australia. Australia has become a popular destination for Marvel Studios production, with Thor: Ragnarok having filmed there most recently and Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings currently on hold but also shooting Australia. The dates are likely estimates and placeholders for production starts but an encouraging sign, no less, for fans eager to get some Marvel news and content. As the films get closer to beginning, casting news and other details will inevitably begin to surface.

There's not much by the way of details for the films just yet, aside from a couple of generic synopses attached to each title. "More adventures with T'Challa the king of Wakanda aka the Black Panther," and "More adventures with Peter Quill a.k.a. Star-Lord, Gamora, Groot, and Drax The Destroyer," summarize the two films.

Marvel's updated release schedule sees Black Widow dropping in theaters on November 6th. It is followed Eternals on February 12, 2021, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings on May 5 2021, Spider-Man: Homecoming 3 on November 5, 2021, Thor: Love and Thunder on February 11, 2022, Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness on March 25, 2022, Black Panther 2 on May 6, 2022, and Captain Marvel 2 on July 8, 2022. Disney+ also has The Falcon and The Winter Soldier, WandaVision, Loki, What If...? Hawkeye, Ms. Marvel, She-Hulk, and Moon Knight on the way.

(Original Report: The Direct)

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.