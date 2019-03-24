James Gunn Won’t Rush ‘Suicide Squad’ Reboot for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3’

Yesterday held huge news for comic book movie fans, especially those of the Guardians of the Galaxy films. James Gunn, who had been fired by Disney last year after the surfacing of old tweets, was rehired for the third Guardians film. However, with Gunn having already signed on to direct The Suicide Squad for Warner Bros., an arrangement had to be made to allow the director to do both. Fans shouldn’t be worried about what this stunning news means for the DC film, though. Gunn won’t be rushing the project.

According to Aquaman and Shazam! producer Peter Safran, Gunn will be handling The Suicide Squad as the current priority before moving on to Guardians. No rush, no fuss.

“No, it was all handled incredibly elegantly, and everybody knows on both sides that Suicide Squad is the priority today and he’ll finish that movie and then everybody knows that his next film will be Guardians,” Safran told Jo Blo. “It’s the best of all possible both worlds, I think, for fans and for James Gunn himself.”

As Deadline reported on Friday, the work on The Suicide Squad was one of Gunn’s conditions of return to Marvel Studios.

“Gunn’s return to Guardians of the Galaxy 3 got complicated when he signed on to write and direct the Suicide Squad sequel for Warner Bros and DC,” the report shared. “Marvel Studios has agreed to commence production on Guardians of the Galaxy 3 after Gunn completes Suicide Squad 2.”

It was announced by in January that Gunn would not only be writing the upcoming The Suicide Squad but directing as well. With the film not due out until 2021, there’s been a lot of discussion as to the reboot’s roster which is rumored to include notable villain Killer Frost as part of the team. That rumor comes from Discussing Film and if true would make Killer Frost the latest on a team that includes such characters as Polka-Dot Man, King Shark, Ratcatcher, and Peacemaker along with Deadshot and Harley Quinn.

The Suicide Squad is currently fast-tracked to begin production later this year with Gunn getting the film done before going back to Marvel to bring Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 to life.

