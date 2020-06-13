Guardians of the Galaxy 3 Director Won't Let Dave Bautista Do His Signature WWE Move

✖

James Gunn has taken to his Instagram Stories once again to answer fan questions, and has revealed a lot of fun information, including the hilarious story of introducing Tom Holland to Stan Lee. The director also answered some questions about his upcoming movie, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. One fan took to the social media site to ask, "If Dave was in your next movie would you let him use his WWE movie the Bautista Bomb?" If your unfamiliar, the Batista Bomb was the wrestler's finishing move during his WWE days. You can check out some examples in a video here.

"He is in my next movie - Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3- and no," Gunn replied. While the director didn't clarify his reasoning, we're not surprised by his answer. You can check out the director's Story reply in the screenshot below:

Recently, Bautista revealed that he struggled with Drax's comedy in the Guardians films. "What I really want to do, I like drama. Just regular old drama," Bautista said. "Those roles for me are hard to get a hold of, but I'm constantly searching for them. But I'm limited sometimes. Sometimes it's really hard to get people to look outside the box and see someone like myself in those roles." He added, "It's hard for me. I don't find myself funny, so it's hard for me." The story caught the attention of Gunn, who had some really nice things to say about Bautista.

"Drax isn’t funny because @DaveBautista is ‘being funny’ - he‘s funny because Dave plays the character honestly, expertly, & with heart. As over-the-top as Drax can sometimes be, Dave’s groundedness allows us to love him & laugh with him,” Gunn posted. Batista saw the tweet and replied with a heart.

Recently, Gunn has been forced to spend much of his Internet time debunking filming rumors. Despite production on films around the world temporarily halting due to the coronavirus pandemic, the Internet started fluttering about earlier this month with word that both Black Panther 2 and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 could start filming within the year. However, the movies probably won't start production by then for a variety of reasons. Even before productions were forced back, Guardians 3 was far from production due to Gunn's prior commitments with The Suicide Squad. Not only does the threequel not have a release date from Marvel Studios, but Gunn himself has confirmed time and time again he will finish all work on The Suicide Squad prior to starting production on Guardians 3.

