The Suicide Squad Merch Reveals New Look at James Gunn's Rogues' Gallery

✖

Merchandise reveals a year's worth of new looks at the rogues' gallery director James Gunn recruits to Task Force X in The Suicide Squad. Along with the main squad — Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Bloodsport (Idris Elba), Peacemaker (John Cena), Polka-Dot Man (David Dastmalchian), Ratcatcher 2 (Daniela Melchior), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and King Shark (voice of Sylvester Stallone) — there's Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) and a team of extra-expendables that includes Mongal (Mayling Ng), Javelin (Flula Borg), Blackguard (Pete Davidson), TDK (Nathan Fillion), and Savant (Michael Rooker).

Photos of a 12-month calendar that surfaced on Twitter also reveal looks at just a few of the film's villains, including the Thinker (Peter Capaldi) and Corto Maltese dictator Silvio Luna (Juan Diego Botto). Sorry, no Calendar Man on this calendar.

Try not to get too attached: Gunn has teased "almost all" of the characters will die by mission's end in The Suicide Squad. The new movie, which is not quite a sequel to the David Ayer-Suicide Squad of 2016, is rated R and "quite graphic," according to DC Extended Universe newcomer Cena.

"The Suicide Squad is gonna make you shit your pants, so bring a change of pants," Cena said during last year's CCXP in Brazil, "because you're not ready."

Welcome to hell — a.k.a. Belle Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A," reads the synopsis. "Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out—even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today’s do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin and everyone’s favorite psycho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese "Trekking through a jungle teeming with militant adversaries and guerrilla forces at every turn, the Squad is on a search-and- destroy mission with only Colonel Rick Flag on the ground to make them behave...and Amanda Waller’s government techies in their ears, tracking their every movement. And as always, one wrong move and they’re dead (whether at the hands of their opponents, a teammate, or Waller herself). If anyone’s laying down bets, the smart money is against them—all of them.

The Suicide Squad releases in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6.