The Suicide Squad’s John Cena Calls the James Gunn Movie “Quite Graphic”

James Gunn's The Suicide Squad is shaping up to be quite a messy affair. The filmmaker joined a handful of Squad castmates Sunday night for a virtual panel as part of CCXP, and that's when John Cena teased the film's gruesome tone. As previously revealed by Gunn himself, the movie is diving in head-first in the zaniness that can come with introducing some of DC Comics' lesser-known characters, meaning it's all but guaranteed not everyone will make it out of the movie alive.

"I would also say it’s quite graphic … The Suicide Squad is, I would also say it’s quite graphic," Cena said in a roundtable panel featuring Gunn, Alice Braga, Daniela Melchoir, Idris Elba, and others. "The Suicide Squad is gonna make you shit your pants, so bring a change of pants. Because you’re not ready. gonna make you shit your pants, so bring a change of pants. Because you’re not ready."

Gunn has previously admitted the studio didn't prohibit him from killing off major characters, seemingly hinting the likes of Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), Rick Flag (Joel Kinnaman), and Captain Boomerang (Jai Courtney) could all potentially be sent to the chopping block if he so chose.

"No character was protected by DC," Gunn revealed. "They gave me carte blanche to do what I wanted. That was one of the things we agreed to before I came to work for them. I wasn't looking for shock value but I wanted the audience to know anything could happen."

The filmmaker has even hosted a poll on his Twitter, asking fans of the franchise to vote for who they think will make it through the feature alive.

"Ok here's a count of who people think are going to live in #TheSuicideSquad. Thanks to

@N_Richardson9 for the counting skills. Like so many polls, this one could be wrong & nothing is certain so get out and #VOTE (for elected officials, not Squad members). (Sloppiest segue ever)," Gunn wrote. Here are the results: "So did a quick tally, I think I got them all. Top 3 were Harley [Quinn] with 113 votes, King Shark with 58, and Polka Dot Man with 31. Technically everyone got at least 1 vote, but Sol Soria, Javelin, Savant, and Blackguard only got 1 each." You can view the tweets below:

The Suicide Squad is currently set for release on August 6, 2021.

Who do you think will be the first character to be killed off in the Squad sequel? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!