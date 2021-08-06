The Suicide Squad: James Gunn Hypes Harley Quinn Action Scene

✖

The release date of The Suicide Squad is fast approaching, and fans are definitely eager to see James Gunn's take on the eclectic villains and antiheroes of the DC Comics universe. Among the returning faces in the film is Harley Quinn (Margot Robbie), who previously portrayed the character on the big screen in Suicide Squad and Birds of Prey. The bits and pieces we've seen of the film have hinted at some major moments for Harley Quinn, including an epic action sequence. In a recent interview with the Associated Press, Gunn teased what fans can expect from that fight scene, and revealed that the finished project is his "favorite four minutes of film" he's ever shot.

“She can do anything," Gunn explained. "Or I thought she could do anything. And then one day she had to sing and I said, ‘OK, well you can do everything but one thing.’ But she’s such a great actress. She embodies the character. She’s able to do the comedy. She’s able to do the drama. And physically, she is a pure athlete and is able to do these stunts in such a graceful, magnificent, beautiful way. And so I wrote the biggest action scene I’ve ever done all around (Robbie’s character) Harley, and it was so fun to create just on every level from working with the stunt guys all the way through to working with her. It’s probably my favorite four minutes of film I’ve ever shot before."

Gunn took to Twitter on Wednesday to echo his comments, revealing that Robbie's performance was also "the most impressed" he ever was with an actor.

This is true. Not only the most fun I’ve ever had on set, and the most impressed I ever was with a performer, it’s probably the coolest action sequence I’ve ever shot. #TheSuicideSquad The Suicide Squad @SuicideSquadWB @MargotRobbie https://t.co/nnFMtPG28i — James Gunn (@JamesGunn) May 19, 2021

"You get to see another side of Harley [in The Suicide Squad]," Robbie recently explained to ComicBook.com. "It's interesting. You keep getting to meet her at different points in her life, as if a couple of years have gone by. Of course, the films aren't directly connected, but as an actor, I can map it out in a chronological sense. So, it's fun to see 'Okay, what was she like a couple of years ago when she was with Mister J?' 'What is she like now, after they've broken up? And what is she going to be like in another couple of years' time?' I love seeing her at these different stages of her life."

In The Suicide Squad, welcome to hell — a.k.a. Bell Reve, the prison with the highest mortality rate in the US of A. Where the worst Super-Villains are kept and where they will do anything to get out — even join the super-secret, super-shady Task Force X. Today's do-or-die assignment? Assemble a collection of cons, including Bloodsport, Peacemaker, Captain Boomerang, Ratcatcher 2, Savant, King Shark, Blackguard, Javelin, and everyone's favorite pyscho, Harley Quinn. Then arm them heavily and drop them (literally) on the remote, enemy-infused island of Corto Maltese.

The Suicide Squad will see the return of Viola Davis as Amanda Waller, Margot Robbie as Harley Quinn, Joel Kinnaman as Colonel Rick Flag, and Jai Courtney as Captain Boomerang from 2016's Suicide Squad. Joining them in the film are David Dastmalchian as Polka-Dot Man, Steve Agee as King Shark, Daniela Melchior as Ratcatcher 2, Idris Elba as Bloodsport, John Cena as Peacemaker, Nathan Fillion as T.D.K., Pete Davidson as Blackguard, Flula Borg as Javelin, Mayling Ng as Mongal, Peter Capaldi as The Thinker, Michael Rooker as Savant, Alice Braga as Sol Soria, and Sean Gunn as Weasel.

The Suicide Squad is set to be released both in theaters and on HBO Max on August 6th.